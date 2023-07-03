Guillermo Lopez, also known as memo lopezwas part of the lead of Group 5, where he performed a series of hits such as “engine and motif”, as well as the acclaimed “Charlie’s Angels Mix”. The artist left the northern group to study music and, later, form his own orchestra. Despite several years having passed since he left Grupo 5, he still remembers the time he spent in this orchestra and that is how he filled Christian Yaipén with praise.

The Republic spoke with him about his current musical career and did not hesitate to fondly remember the ‘Gold Group’ of Peru, for this reason, he considered that the presence of Christian Yaipen He is the main figure in this cumbia group. “I had a nice experience, but everything has to continue. Now, Team 5 It is already a single figure and I think that there is no screen or showcase for another voice anymore because Christian is the main and primordial voice in the orchestra,” he said.

Along these lines, he stressed that the success of Group 5 is due to hard work and perseverance. He considered that it is one of the best orchestras in Peru, in which any singer would like to be a part. “The success of Grupo 5 has been well earned, because they have known how to work very hard. I was in a very beautiful time next to great singers like Lucho Cuellar, Lucho Paz, Kike Paz, Marco Antonio and Jhon Kelvin”he declared.

Finally, the musician said that his musical career has not stopped. That is why he continues directing his group Memo López y Orquesta, with which he performs every weekend in different parts of the country.

Last weekend he offered a show at the Estación 26 nightclub in the Piura region.

Who is Memo Lopez?

His name is Guillermo López, but, in the artistic field, mainly in cumbia, he is called memo lopezwho stood out for his performances as “You are my good”, “Motor and Reason”, which gained great popularity when he was part of Team 5. However, since 2009 he left the northern group due to problems in paying his salaries, to join Armonía 10, where he stayed for only a few months. At the moment, has its own orchestra and tours the different locations of Peru.

Christian Yaipén moves an elderly woman with a gesture during a Grupo 5 concert

A tender scene starring Christian Yaipén and an older adult has beengone viral on TikTok. The singer had the gesture of meeting with the woman after her presentation with Group 5 in Chincha, Ica. Users on the platform pointed out that the lady was lucky that other fans have not had.“Grandma fulfilled the dream of many”read in a comment.

Christian moved by dancing and singing “Valicha” in Quechua

It was at the concert that Grupo 5 gave in the city of Cuscothat Christian Yaipen the huayno danced and sang in Quechua “Valicha”, which excited the public. Through social networks, netizens praised the talent of the singer from the Monsefú district, Chiclayo province, Lambayeque region.

