F.rough should be allowed to fish out the city stream at the height of the Memminger Fischertag in future. As the district court of the city in Allgäu ruled on Monday, the exclusion of women from the group of Stadtbach fishermen by the organizing association is inadmissible discrimination. A female member had sued. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

Judge Katharina Erdt emphasized on Monday that the non-profit association with around 4500 members has a special social position of power in Memmingen and is bound by the principle of equal rights in the Basic Law. A male tradition is not a valid reason for discrimination. The association’s board of directors had justified the exclusion of women from the high point of the festival with tens of thousands of visitors by maintaining a centuries-old tradition.

The legal dispute is unlikely to end with the judgment. The Fischertagsverein had previously announced that it would appeal to the next higher instance in the event of a defeat.