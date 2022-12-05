Mazatlan.- fajardo He had no mercy on Heineken Tecate and thrashed them 12-2 in the first leg of the quarterfinalswithin the Nocturnal Free Tournament of the Bureaucrat Colony.

Efrén Casillas scored five goals, Omar Peraza contributed three more, Job Cazarez two, Miguel Ibarra and José Sandoval did the rest.

Sergio Domínguez and Carlos Iñiguez made the discount for the defeated.

Pandas FC also had no problem beating their rivals by defeating Iralo’s 6-0, in the first leg.

Raúl Ramírez and Luis Iturbide, nailed two eachthe rest came thanks to Sergio Dávalos and Ubaldo Pérez.

creamery Los Cuates-RLO continues in the scoring line by beating Piña Colosio 9-2 Deportes El Águila, to get closer to the semifinal round.

Héctor Jara led the victory with four goals, Tomás Segura contributed two more, Josué Díaz, Juan Martínez and Carlos Madera closed the rout.

Alexis Sánchez and Jesús Flores scored the discount goals for Piña Colosio-Deportes El Águila.

Fuentes del Valle won by administrative means before the team of Restaurant Los Adobes, with what they went ahead 2-0 for the return game.