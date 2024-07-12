Memes | Oh gosh! The Ui juma plaque has disappeared

Memes|The tile disappeared less than a month after it was installed. The disappearance is probably a case of vandalism.

Sympathetic the online video was recognized at the beginning of the summer, when it was awarded its own metal plaque. Now the saga has taken a sad turn, because “Oh gosh” – online video has disappeared from Vaasa. The tile was lost less than a month after it was installed.

Vaasa city gardener Inger Norrgard confirms the loss of information to Helsingin Sanomat.

“The tile really is gone. Our employees searched the entire area and it was not found,” says Norrgård.

Communication intern of the city of Vaasa Ronja Juola says in an e-mail message that the poster has been stolen from its place. According to the city’s assessment, it is probably vandalism.

Helsinki Sanomat reported at the end of June how the video known as Ui juma was awarded with an honorary plaque. The missing tile was the creation of fiber optic company Global Connect. Last fall, the company organized a vote to find Finland’s most memorable viral video.

Next to the honorary plaque is a screenshot of the video to which the plaque was awarded.

The Ui juma video that won the vote features a boy riding a bicycle into an icy pond. He rides his bike down the gentle hill directly into the thinly frozen water and falls gracefully into the shallows. Finally, the boy got up cursing heavily.

A metal plate made in honor of the video was placed at the shooting location of the video in Gerby, Vaasa, in June.

“A digital treasure, which the Finns have crowned as the brightest star of the internet”, the video was now described as smoke in a tile that disappeared into the air.

Global Connect knows about the disappearance of the tile, says the company’s director of communications Mariam Rguibi. The company received the information from the city of Vaasa.

“We cannot say for sure whether the poster has been stolen, or whether someone just got a little too excited and decided to borrow it temporarily,” Rguibi writes in an email to Helsingin Sanomat.

“If this is the case, you can gladly return the poster to us or to the city of Vaasa, so that it will continue to be Ilona for people,” the answer continues.

According to Rguib, preventing the removal of tiles installed in a public place is almost impossible.

Yet it is not known whether the lost tile will be replaced by a new one. According to Juola, the city of Vaasa will discuss a possible new monument with Global Connect after the summer holidays.

Rguibi also cannot say for sure whether the lost tile will be replaced by a new one.

So the future of the tile is still open.

