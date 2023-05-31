Before the arrival of chinese electric carChang Li S1 Pro to Mexico, for a cost of approximately $20,000 pesos, everyone wants it, as expected, the memes did not wait, causing the ingenuity of the Mexicans to once again go viral.

The compact vehicle Chang Li S1 Prowhich is sold through Mercado Libre or Alibaba, is in trend, due to its price, but, as expected, its viralization in Mexico caused such an impact that the reactions of citizens were present.

Therefore, today, before the arrival of the car that is not yet officially sold in Mexico, we present you the best memes that have made the rounds on the Internet.

The users of social networks were carried away by their originality and creativity to create ingenious, funny and attractive images of the vehicle that costs approximately 22 thousand 925 pesos, and upon arriving home in a box which its owner may assemble. .

The electric car, Chang Li S1 Pro, is manufactured by the Chinese automaker Changzhou Xili Car Industry, measuring 2.35 meters high, 1.60 long and 1.20 wide, it has the Ideal space for 3 people to enjoy.

Its size and cost is something that has caused it to cause so much furore in Mexico, since the vast majority want it for its economic accessibility.