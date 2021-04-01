Fortnite It is a title that is constantly updated. In addition to including his own creations, he has long turned to other franchises or intellectual properties to attract the attention of players.

For the same to see Wolverine from Marvel or Kratos from God of war It is common. The same to personalities like the footballer Neymar Jr. But now Epic games decided to be based on a well-known meme, Stonks, and add it to the game.

Stonks comes to Fortnite in a surprising way

For the unaware, Stonks is a meme that arose in Facebook in 2017. He is a computer-generated character dressed in a suit and tie.

Usually you are looking at a screen with stock market figures, and part of it is the word stonks, which is actually stocks (actions) but it’s misspelled on purpose.

This character gained popularity due to what happened to WallStreetBets at the beginning of this 2021.

That was when a community of Reddit caused the actions of GameStop and other companies rose out of control. Wall street He panicked because of that.

Well, to immortalize the above now Stonks is, for a limited time, in Fortnite. It is part of a set called To the Moon, only it appears under the name of Diamond hanz. Perhaps it is to avoid any kind of reserved right that appears suddenly.

Diamond Hanz is part of April Fools’ Day

To get to Diamond hanz it is necessary to disburse 1,200 V-Bucks. Like other promotions of April Fools’ Day, or the Day of the Innocents, it is likely that when this holiday ends you will not be able to achieve this appearance or skin.

The truth Stonks it was quite well recreated. We have seen it in action through various videos, and the team of Epic games managed to reflect well the image of this popular meme. It is quite satisfying.

Perhaps it lacked being a little more gray, but the end result is not bad at all. It is this type of content that keeps the interest in Fortnite.

Whenever players stop playing for a while they come back and find something new that deserves to be played. The point is that not all memes will end some day in this Battle royale.

There are some of them that have reserved rights behind, although they can be used without profit.

Source.



