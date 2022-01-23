Memes are unleashed with the idea of ​​bringing Formula One to Barranquilla

The possibility that Barranquilla accept a valid Formula One, announced by the president of Colombia, Ivan Duke, aroused many reactions among users of social networks, who manifested themselves with the best memes and comments.

memes on attack

Comments on networks

The strategy of the Formula 1 teams for the Barranquilla prize will include tires for dry weather and a boat. – Alex León (@DonAlexbot) January 22, 2022

The latest delusion of our leaders: to bring Formula 1 to the city. They only like show business. The next: Barranquilla – Dakar. – Roberto Núñez Pérez (@RobertoNezPrez2) January 22, 2022

Apparently they don’t realize the high demands that there are for Formula 1 to think about coming to Colombia. It’s not just making a track and that’s it, they’re crazy. — Sebastian (@Sebasti29566531) January 23, 2022

They come to see formula 1, they get docked in Barranquilla…🤣😂😂😂 — MACONDIANA DYSTOPIA.(ANTIMATARIFE) (@josecorajes) January 23, 2022

SPORTS

more sports news

