Memes are unleashed with the idea of ​​bringing Formula One to Barranquilla

Memes of Formula One in Colombia.
Formula One memes in Colombia.
The humor in social networks did not wait.
January 22, 2022, 08:01 PM
The possibility that Barranquilla accept a valid Formula One, announced by the president of Colombia, Ivan Duke, aroused many reactions among users of social networks, who manifested themselves with the best memes and comments.
(You may be interested in: Formula One in Barranquilla? This is the proposal announced by Duque)
memes on attack
(You may be interested in: Sebastián Montoya: this was the last lap of his great victory)
Comments on networks
The strategy of the Formula 1 teams for the Barranquilla prize will include tires for dry weather and a boat.
– Alex León (@DonAlexbot) January 22, 2022
The latest delusion of our leaders: to bring Formula 1 to the city. They only like show business. The next: Barranquilla – Dakar.
– Roberto Núñez Pérez (@RobertoNezPrez2) January 22, 2022
Apparently they don’t realize the high demands that there are for Formula 1 to think about coming to Colombia. It’s not just making a track and that’s it, they’re crazy.
— Sebastian (@Sebasti29566531) January 23, 2022
They come to see formula 1, they get docked in Barranquilla…🤣😂😂😂
— MACONDIANA DYSTOPIA.(ANTIMATARIFE) (@josecorajes) January 23, 2022
SPORTS
January 22, 2022, 08:01 PM
.
