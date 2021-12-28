It seems that Final Fantasy XIV It is one of the gamer themes of the moment. Not long ago we shared with you the news that your servers were stuck after the launch of your most recent expansion. A fact that has caused Square enix be in constant contact with your fans and looking for a solution.

Final Fantasy XIV turned out to be a MMORPG quite popular, so much so that even its sale has been halted while its servers are being fixed. In what comes the solution for it, Square enix has released a new patch for other areas of the game. Unfortunately this came to cause a tremendous loss.

The grapes of Final Fantasy XIV are gone but they will not be forgotten.

With the launch of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, the players got their first look at their famous grapes. In the area of Labyrinthos clusters of this fruit were found, although the quality of their graphics was very low and made them look like a crystal with a purple pattern painted on top. Of course, the jokes and memes did not wait.

While the grapes were the cause of much ridicule, the players of Final Fantasy XIV they came to feel affection for them. Unfortunately, it’s time to say goodbye with the arrival of patch 6.01. This fixed some performance bugs and also improved the appearance of the bunches, which already look more like real fruit.

Immediately afterwards, several fans of Final Fantasy XIV They began to share their disappointment at the departure of the grapes on social networks. Even the official Twitter account of the game joined the train as they posted a message saying: ‘We will miss you grapes, you really were extraordinary‘.

Who do not play Final Fantasy XIV They may not be able to measure the loss suffered by their users, but the grapes will always live in our memory. Although many mourn this farewell, it is actually a good sign that Square enix cares about his community. Perhaps even these bunches will make a comeback at some point in the form of Easter eggs.

