Sunday, July 31, 2022
Memes and reactions on networks about the Colombian women’s team

July 31, 2022
Daniela Montoya

Daniela Montoya led the Colombian National Team out to the field.

Emotion and sadness in the final against Brazil this Saturday.

Emotion and sadness in the final against Brazil this Saturday.

This July 30 was a bittersweet night for our Colombian women’s team. On the one hand, they were runners-up in the Copa América after the 1-0 result against Brazil. On the other hand, Linda Caicedo, forward of Deportivo Cali, received the award for best player in the Copa América Femenina.

The excellent performance of the National Team in the women’s Copa América aroused the voices of several fans of women’s soccer, who in social networks asked again about the possibility of the Women’s League being held this yearalthough there will be no tournament in this second semester.

Other users congratulated the players for her performance on the field of play and, of course, to Linda Caicedo for her award.

(You can read: Women’s soccer does not stop, even if there is no local League: what is coming).

Internet users also regretted not being able to win against the Brazilian team.

