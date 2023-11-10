The rain and a soulless and gloomy atmosphere color the entire footage of ‘Memento mori’, the series that has been available on Prime Video for a few weeks and is based on the novel of the same name by César Pérez Gellida, belonging to the trilogy ‘Verses, songs and pieces of meat’ by the author. Set in Valladolid, the fiction begins with the terrifying discovery of the body of a 24-year-old girl, on the banks of the Pisuerga, whose eyelids have been amputated. The autopsy reveals that the murderer strangled her and that her amputation occurred postmortem, with curved scissors, and her body shows no signs of having been sexually abused. But there is one more detail: inside her mouth she hides a mysterious poem.

From there, the fiction unfolds into two points of view. The first follows Inspector Ramiro Sancho, played by Francisco Ortiz, and his team in search of the culprit, the second focuses on Augusto, the serial killer, who is spreading panic in the city. The development of both plots will lead to the persecution becoming something increasingly personal between the police and the criminal. Not in vain, the series directed by Marco A. Castillo often draws parallels between both protagonists. There are, for example, the complex bond that Sancho and Augusto have with their mothers or their intricate love relationships.

And the fact that the sociopath leaves clues in the form of verses prompts the inspector to turn to Dr. Corvo, a brilliant philologist played by Manuela Vellés, capable of drawing a profile of the murderer based on his writing. And of course, between investigation and investigation, love arises, although some of his flirting sequences fall into the most absolute ridiculous – “why would someone drink any wine when they could have a Ribera del Duero?”, he goes so far as to say. him during a ‘work’ dinner; “Look, we do agree on that,” she responds, in a dialogue that seems taken from ‘Family Doctor’ due to her-hers’ undoubted promotional desire.

The fact is that the doctor does not fail: Augusto is young, good-looking, narcissistic and his profile fits like a glove with the physique of Yon González who, finally, moves away from the role of heartthrob to which he has been condemned for much of his time. the productions in which he has participated.

Juanjo Echanove, Francisco Ortiz, Yon González and Manuela Vellés.



Txuca Pereira





Fan of Héroes del Silencio and, above all, of Enrique Bunbury – watch out for the exaggerated interpretation of ‘Bravo’, the song that the man from Zaragoza and Nacho Vegas covered in their ‘El tiempo de las cherries’, which the actor performs in front of the camera-, the characterization and the development of the character to which he puts a face are very reminiscent of the Patrick Bateman that Christian Bale embodied in ‘American Psycho’.

Refined tastes, class and pride pair well with serial murders. And also the costumes, because in that game of cat and mouse towards which the series advances – the constant chases through the streets of Valladolid are shot with a very good hand -, Augusto will not hesitate to show up at the police station, with glasses and a goatee. fake, and in leaving increasingly risky clues about his whereabouts to show to the media how lost the Police are.

Carapocha’s humor



To make the killer’s motivations more digestible, the narrative introduces a fourth character, a criminal psychologist nicknamed Carapocha, played by Juan Echanove, who moves to Valladolid to help in the case. His emergence into the investigation, towards the second episode, not only serves to shed light on viewers, but also provides a good dose of humor, as he laughs at the weaknesses of the police officers, who slip names and false clues. .

«Serial killers distinguish between good and evil. Many take years to commit the first crime, but once they do it they can’t stop,” he says in one of his presentations to the public. «Violence is not innate to human beings and it is a choice. What happens in the mind that makes them start killing in cold blood? What mechanisms are activated? “It is necessary to understand it to avoid thousands of deaths,” he says, shortly after, this character fascinated by the reasoning of the ‘psychokillers’, who little by little will have a more than unexpected weight in the plot.

With a compact and stimulating staging, which is seen in productions like ‘Seven’, the big problem with ‘Memento mori’ is that one has the feeling of having seen this story hundreds of times.

Augusto often imagines executing people in the face of any problem and travels to the past to exorcise his childhood traumas – again the cliché of abuse and the castrating maternal figure. Nor are the script twists that develop from the third and fourth chapters strong enough to spark the viewer’s interest. What’s more, some of them are so implausible that they force us to suspend disbelief to absurd limits.

The open ending makes it clear that there will be a second season, in which, surely, the shadow of productions like ‘American Psycho’ or ‘Seven’ will continue to be long.