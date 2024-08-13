Josh Bailey, a 26-year-old day trader in Austin, Texas, was browsing a cryptocurrency group chat in June when he came across a digital coin created in honor of a dog named Billy. The dog was cute, he thought, but more importantly, his name evoked something every cryptocurrency trader covets — billionaire status.

Bailey bought about $900 worth of $BILLY from Pump.fun, a leading provider of memecoins — volatile cryptocurrencies based on the fluctuating popularity of internet memes. When he sold his $BILLY holdings a few days later, he made a profit of more than $100,000.

The recent revival of the cryptocurrency market has fueled a surge in memecoins, one of the most scam-ridden segments of the industry. In the first six months of the year, nearly 1.7 million new coins entered circulation, compared with 264,000 during the same period in 2023, Dune Analytics reports. Many of the tokens have names like Bread (the meme is a loaf of bread) or Baby Trump (the former president in a diaper). One of the most popular is based on Pepe the Frog, a far-right mascot sometimes used as a hate symbol.

Much of the activity has been driven by Pump.fun, a website that started in January and offers a quick and easy way to create new memecoins. The site generated about $60 million in transaction fees during the first half of the year, estimates Subin An, an analyst at Hashed, a crypto venture firm.

The frenzy reveals a side of the cryptocurrency world that industry executives rarely mention these days. Looking to put a series of financial scandals behind it, the industry is now touting itself as a newly mature institution, with a growing presence in the traditional financial sector. But the crypto world hasn’t outgrown some of the risky practices that flourished when digital currencies boomed in 2020 and 2021, before a market crash bankrupted major companies and drained the savings of millions of investors.

“It’s play at your own risk,” said Eric Spivak, a cryptocurrency consultant and entrepreneur. “A 24-hour casino at your doorstep, in your home.”

Many cryptocurrencies have at least a theoretical function. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, was conceived as a long-term store of value, a kind of digital gold. But memecoins are simply online jokes turned into digital money, worth only what people are willing to pay for them.

The most famous memecoin is Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency tied to a talking Shiba Inu puppy meme. In 2021, it became one of the most popular digital currencies, creating Dogecoin millionaires — until the hype died down and the price crashed. (Dogecoin is now worth about 12 cents, down from a record high of 73 cents.)

Trading memecoins can yield quick profits, but it comes with risks. An anonymous entrepreneur could invent a fun-sounding coin, market it to the public, and then suddenly disappear with the profits. It’s a common phenomenon in the cryptocurrency world.

Anyone can quickly create a memecoin on Pump.fun for around $2 by uploading a cartoon to go with it. One recent afternoon, a digital coin that appeared on Pump.fun’s homepage was called Tom and Jelly, playing on the cartoon characters Tom and Jerry. Rapper Iggy Azalea recently created her own memecoin on Pump.fun, $MOTHER.

Pump.fun’s leaders have not publicly revealed their identities. X-based accounts under the names Alon and Sapijiju operate as social media representatives for the site, sharing tips and memes.

In May, Pump.fun was forced to suspend operations after someone siphoned off $2 million worth of the company’s cryptocurrency in an online hack. Jarett Dunn, a former employee, later said he had been arrested in connection with the theft.

Pump.fun is based in London, he said, and is headed by three entrepreneurs in their 20s: Noah Tweedale, Alon Cohen and Dylan Kerler.

Every day brings new profit opportunities in the world of memecoins. Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump last month, Bailey — still riding high on his $BILLY gains — saw another memecoin skyrocket in value.

It was called $EAR ($EAR).