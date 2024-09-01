Video created by artificial intelligence cites the legal dispute over the X platform in Brazil

A meme, created using artificial intelligence, is circulating on social media, which parodies the famous battle scene from the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, replacing the characters with the faces of Elon Musk and STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In the video, the businessman is portrayed as Harry Potter, while the minister takes on the role of Voldemort, the antagonist of the series. The production makes a direct analogy to the recent decision by the Supreme Court to suspend the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, which belongs to Musk.

Watch the video (1min30s):

In the images, “Elon Potter” defeats “Alexander Voldemort” with a wand that says “freedom of speech” and the X logo in English. The alteration of faces and the recreation of the iconic battle between the two characters serve as a metaphor for the legal confrontation surrounding the platform.

UNDERSTAND THE MUSK X MORAES CASE

The clash has intensified since August 17, when the profile of Global Government Relations of the X announced that it would close its office in Brazil, but that the social network would remain available to Brazilians. In the publication, the company states that the measure was taken because of Moraes’ decisions.

In the document, which is part of a confidential process, it is possible to read that Moraes requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities – it is not clear how this would have been configured as a violation of Brazilian laws.

The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to freeze the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order. He also ordered the arrest of Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. “for disobedience to a court order”. Rachel de Oliveira is cited as “representative” of X in Brazil.

On Wednesday (August 28), Moraes ordered the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours or risk having its operations suspended throughout the country. The deadline expired at 8:07 p.m. on Thursday (August 29). On Friday (August 30), the minister ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 374 kB).

Access, however, may take until Wednesday (September 4) to be completely blocked. This is because Moraes gave two different deadlines for compliance with the decision. Anatel was given a 24-hour deadline to notify all internet providers in the country after the notification. This deadline ends this Saturday (August 31), around 5 pm, when the entity must notify the Supreme Court of compliance with the order.

For internet operators, as well as app stores, the decision grants a period of up to 5 days, counting from the date of communication from Anatel, to adopt the necessary measures to block access to X in the country. In other words, until Wednesday (4th September).