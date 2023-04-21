Mhe Berlin SPD is eagerly awaiting the result of the members’ vote, in which the comrades in the capital will decide whether to join a governing coalition with the CDU. The vote must be taken by midnight on Friday, 60 members want to start counting on Sunday morning, and the result is to be announced in the afternoon. A tight exit is expected.

He should also decide on the political future of the state chair and previous governing mayor Franziska Giffey and the co-head of state Raed Saleh. Should the members reject the coalition with the CDU, immediate demands for resignation from Giffey and Saleh are to be expected. Giffey will then hardly be able to stay in office. So far, however, there is no discernible strategy in the SPD as to how the formation of a government in Berlin should proceed.