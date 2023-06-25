They’ve been around for years and don’t intend to stop yet, the keyboard knights who intimidate known and unknown influencers via the dark platform Telegram and nowadays even visit them at home. What drives them? A view from an aggressive world online. “We know what we are doing and that is sometimes punishable.”
Research editorial
Latest update:
06:54
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Members #Telegram #threaten #influencers #work #money
Leave a Reply