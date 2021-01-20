In the midst of the debate on the return of students to classrooms despite the fear of an increase in cases of coronavirus, deputies from Together for Change claimed this Wednesday to the Government that guarantee face-to-face “classes” throughout the country.

They did so through a document in which they ask the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, that the Government take “all the necessary measures” to guarantee the start of the 2021 school year in person in the 24 provinces of the country.

“Sanitary protocols must be complied with to preserve the health of students, teaching bodies and education workers,” they pointed out from the block.

The text was drafted by Congressman Waldo Wolff and accompanied by fifteen other legislators.

They called for measures to “guarantee that children who are in danger of being victims of violence in their homes, who depend on school feeding services and whose parents are essential workers, can continue their education in school.”

They highlighted in the text that “entering the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, without a doubt the priority is to preserve the general health of the people and in that sense the administration of available health resources”, but they stressed that it is as important as that ” it is the functioning of the state apparatus in all its spheres, with education as a priority”.

At the same time, the opposition bloc explained that the sudden and fierce impact of the pandemic “has profoundly affected the education of our children and adolescents. Not only learning and the incorporation of knowledge, but also presence in schools “.

And they added: “This whole situation had consequences in the emotional situation, in changes in sleeping and eating habits in the youngest, anguish and depression in the elderly, changes that affect emotional and cognitive development.”

Summer schools operate in the City of Buenos Aires.

In the Government they assured that the classes will begin in March throughout the country but they have not yet specified how the presence will be applied to ensure that health protocols are met.

This Wednesday, in the Buenos Aires government of Axel Kicillof they recognized that there is no infrastructure for face-to-face classes in general and is thinking of a rotating plan.

“The objective is to start classes in person in March”, highlighted the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, and immediately specified that “obviously it would not be with the same number of students per classroom because they are not prepared to ensure the distance of two meters “.

The official explained that “it would be with a certain capacity of the number of students per classrooms, which would rotate one week and another week, but presence would be ensured.”

