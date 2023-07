How did you feel about the content of this article?

The leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. | Photo: Reproduction/Telegram/Yevgeny Prigozhin

An unknown number of Wagner Group mercenaries are already training in Belarus, where three bases are being built for them, according to the Telegram channel “Grey Zone”, which is close to the military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“Part of the units of the Wagner Group have already started training”, says the information, which specifies that the training has tanks and heavy equipment and is carried out in a polygon “a few kilometers to the south” of the camp in Osipovichi, a city located in central region of Belarus.

Training is also being carried out on “assault actions” under artillery cover, including night attacks, he adds.

Hours earlier, “Grey Zone” published an audio message from Prigozhin in which Wagner’s boss thanked the people for their support and anticipated “new victories at the front”.

“Today we need your support like never before. And I thank you,” said Prigozhin.

This is Prigozhin’s second message since the failed mercenary mutiny on June 24 and his announced departure for Belarus, where he has yet to be seen.

The Speaker of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Sunday (02) that many of the Wagner Group mercenaries will continue to serve Russia.

At the same time, on Sunday too, Wagner announced that it had “temporarily” suspended the work of its recruiting centers for a period of one month due to “temporary non-participation in the military campaign (in Ukraine) and transfer to Belarus”