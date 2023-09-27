The Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union of writers for film and television in the United States, announced that its members can return to work on Wednesday. This ends a strike of almost five months, which caused several billion in economic damage in the state of California alone.

A significant portion of the writers’ wishes have been granted. The studios’ offer includes a gradual wage increase during the three years of the contract, better healthcare and pension arrangements and clear agreements on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the work. For example, under the new contract, writers can now choose to use AI when drafting scripts, but a studio cannot demand the use of the software.

The scriptwriters have been on strike since the beginning of May, partly because they wanted more royalties and demanded better rules for the use of AI in the creation of the scripts of films and series. Negotiations were at a standstill for months. The studios and streaming services, united in the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), made a 'final offer' for a new three-year contract on Saturday, shortly after talks resumed.

Following a positive recommendation from the negotiating committee, the WGA board agreed to the proposal on Tuesday (local time). The council also voted unanimously for a temporary end to the strike. It could only start again if union members vote against the new contract next week, which is not expected.

The screenwriters received support from the 160,000 members of the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA in early July. They were also not satisfied with the conditions offered in a new contract with the AMPTP. The simultaneous strikes put additional pressure on studios and streaming services. A large part of production in the US came to a standstill. Actors also no longer showed up to promote films and series that had already been completed, which meant that a large number of films that were due to be released this year were postponed to last year.

It is estimated that the strike by both unions has caused 5 billion dollars (4.7 billion euros) in economic damage in the state of California alone.