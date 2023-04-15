“Kommersant”: members of the Ukrainian terrorist underground in Melitopol put on trial

The court in Rostov-on-Don will consider the largest criminal case in terms of the number of participants on the organization by Ukraine of a terrorist underground in the new territories of Russia to commit acts of international terrorism. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, five residents of Melitopol (the capital of the Zaporizhzhya region of Russia) – contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Igor Gorlov, military personnel of the territorial defense Vladimir Zuev, Andrey Golubev and Alexander Zhukov, as well as Yuriy Petrov, who was dismissed from the Armed Forces of Ukraine – were put on trial for criminal the case of participation in a terrorist community and preparation for an act of international terrorism.

According to the FSB, the defendants were members of the Union of Melitopol ATO Participants, headed by Vladimir Minko. According to the materials of the case, in 2022 the organization planned explosions at the locations of Russian troops and places of distribution of humanitarian aid to needy citizens.

The Russian military and FSB officers prevented the attack. On April 6, 2022, a car loaded with explosives was found in Gorlov’s garage. On the same day, investigators found caches of weapons, ammunition and grenades. Gorlov himself was detained on April 20, 2022 by officers of the Russian Federal Security Service for Crimea.

The investigation believes that Gorlov made a bomb and placed it in the car, and also searched for other means of committing a crime, equipped hiding places and transferred weapons and ammunition to them. The retiree Petrov kept a whole arsenal of weapons and ammunition in his garage and also dealt with caches. Zuev, who combined his service in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with work for a legal entity servicing city surveillance cameras, is accused of helping to track the movements of the Russian military and passing this information on to his comrades. Golubev, according to investigators, collected information about the places and times of humanitarian aid and was looking for accomplices. Zhukov, investigators believe, was looking for information about the locations of the Russian military and weapons.

The defendants were sent from Melitopol to Crimea, where they were arrested by the Crimean Court of Simferopol, and later sent to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow. The trial of them will begin in the Southern District Military Court will begin at the end of April.

Earlier, the FSB of Russia reported that Pavel Zaporozhets, accused of preparing a terrorist attack in Kherson on May 9, 2022, was recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Zaporozhets is being tried under part 3 of article 30, part 1 of article 361 (“Attempt to commit an act of international terrorism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – at the time of the preparation of the crime, a referendum in the Kherson region had not yet passed. The man admitted his guilt.