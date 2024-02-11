Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2024 – 20:33

Members of the group Revelação suffered a robbery on the morning of this Sunday, 11th, in Salvador, after performing at a carnival block in the capital of Bahia. One of the musicians, Rogerinho, was stabbed while trying to defend himself from the criminals.

The Civil Police stated that the musician was injured during a physical fight with the robbers. The case will be investigated by the Tourist Protection Office.

Rogerinho was taken to hospital where he received six stitches in one of his hands, but is doing well. According to the press office, the artist also had superficial cuts on his back.

In a statement, the Civil Police stated that the artist did not undergo a forensic examination because he needed to travel to another city.

“We thank everyone for their love and concern and inform that the group’s schedule will continue normally even after what happened”, says the band’s note.

The group Revelação performed on Saturday, 10th, at the Osmar circuit, which passes through Avenida Sete and Praça Castro Alves. The route is one of the most traditional of Salvador's carnival.