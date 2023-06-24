Nine people cover their faces with balaclavas. They hold long weapons. Their vests read the initials CDN, referring to the Northeast cartel, an armed group born from the split of the extremely violent Zetas and which operates mainly in Tamaulipas. In the center, one of them holds a piece of paper and reads: “This organization responds to your call for a truce [del presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador] and joins it. In no way does it mean weakness, but it seeks the peace and well-being of Mexico.” With these words, the presumed member of the CDN gives the go-ahead to the petition released a month ago by the searching mothers of Sonora, in which they asked the leaders of the cartels for a “truce of peace” to search for their disappeared.

“We are all Mexicans. We also have mothers, fathers, children, siblings. We are human, we want to tell you that we, regardless of your calling, have spoken with the CDG [Cártel del Golfo de Matamoros] from Matamoros and we are in peace talks”, comments the hooded spokesman. The video of the alleged members of the cartel began to spread through social networks last Thursday. The leader of the search mothers of Sonora, Cecilia Flores, confirmed her veracity this Friday to this newspaper.

Delia Quiroga, one of the activists of the collective March 10, asked in May to make a peace pact with nine cartels, in order to stop disappearances in the country. Days later, Flores joined Quiroga’s message. “The need to continue searching for our disappeared leads us to do all this, having to ask for a peace truce from those who left us with empty arms and dying slowly with so much pain. Mercy for our missing. They deserve a decent place to rest, ”he shared on his networks.

The call of the seeking mothers did not take long to reach the National Palace. López Obrador expressed his support for this pact. “Violence is irrational and we are going to continue looking for peace, to achieve peace and that is where we are. If there is such an initiative, of course we support it,” the president stated on May 30 during one of his morning conferences. A month later, the CGN asks the government to tell them with whom their representatives should meet to reach the agreement, and they request that they offer legal mechanisms to the government to be certain that there will be compliance with the agreements they could reach.

The CGN is one of the links that make up the chain of violence in Mexico. Tamaulipas, its main territory of influence, has been submerged in the fight between the cartels. Its strategic position —right on the border with the United States— makes it a disputed territory between the different cartels, which see a large market for the drug-trafficking business in its neighbor to the north. The Northeast cartel is a splinter group of the Zetas, the bloodiest Mexican cartel in the country. Mexican authorities last year arrested the head of the cartel, Juan Gerardo Treviño, alias The egg, an event that gave signs of violence by the armed group. His arrest automatically unleashed a wave of terror in Nuevo Laredo (Tamaulipas). The city stopped for hours between blockades and shootings. Treviño was deported to the United States – where he has nationality – through the bridge that connects the Tijuana airport with the country. The United States had offered a reward for him: $100,000.

Last year Mexico surpassed the symbolic figure of 100,000 disappeared since 1964, the year in which the count began. Searching mothers dig tirelessly to find their lost relatives, unable to ensure that they will return home safely themselves. One of the examples of this problem is that of Teresa Magueyal. She had been looking for her son, José Luis Apaseo, since April 6, 2020, when he disappeared in the municipality of San Miguel Octopan (Celaya, Guanajuato). In May, she was assassinated in that same municipality with bullets and in broad daylight. It is not an isolated case in this open wound in Mexico. Flores, the leader of the mothers of Sonora, denounced a few months ago the threats she had received before the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office, in Mexico City: “They have put a price on my head.” Flores has been trying to find her missing person for more than seven years. With a trembling voice, and before various means, she commented that day: “My only sin has been to love my children.”

