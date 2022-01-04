Some members of the initiative group in the Kazakh city of Aktau, where protests are taking place due to a sharp rise in prices for liquefied gas, have turned out to be close to the government and near-government structures. It is reported by Telegram-channel of the Kazakh Telegraph Agency (KazTAG).

The agency has published footage of the process of negotiations between members of the government commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov and an initiative group that represents the interests of the protesters.

Journalists noticed the group of the deputy of the maslikhat (local council) of Aktau Weiss Ersayynuly and the deputy of the maslikhat of the Mangistau region Abbat Urisbayev. The meeting was also attended by deputies of the Mazhilis (lower house of parliament) from the Nur Otan party, Edil Zhanbyrshin and Samat Musabayev. In addition to them, the head of the Mangistau state channel Anuar Bigmagambet and journalist Almas Altai took part in the negotiations on behalf of the initiative group.

Earlier, the government of Kazakhstan accepted the demands of the participants in the “gas” protests and set the price of fuel for cars in the Mangistau region at 50 tenge (8.66 Russian rubles). According to the press service of the government, the decision was made, among other things, during negotiations with the initiative group of the city of Aktau.

On January 2, in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, motorists went to protest actions against the rise in the cost of gas for cars. They demanded a reduction in the price of liquefied fuel, which rose sharply from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.1 to 20.3 rubles) per liter. In some cities, protesters also called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to leave politics, and in Aktau they threatened to continue protesting until the incumbent head of state, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, came to them.