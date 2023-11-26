Members of the International Program for Government Managers, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” last July, began field visits to a number of government agencies and vital projects in the UAE.

During their visits, which continue until Thursday, November 30, members of the program, including ministers, assistant ministers, directors general and their assistants, will learn about the best Emirati practices in strategic sectors, whether in sustainable energy, financial markets, infrastructure, national industry, space, and logistics services. Economy, digital transformation, and others.

The International Program for Government Managers, which was designed in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, which falls under the umbrella of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, aims to enhance the ability of members to anticipate the future, keep pace with changes and respond to them, and take action. Appropriate strategic decisions, preparing for future challenges of society, and developing policies and programs that promote comprehensive and sustainable development.

Capacity enhancement

His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, confirmed that the International Program for Government Managers, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” contributes to raising the level of performance. Government competencies, and refining its expertise to enhance its capabilities to keep pace with global developments and anticipate the future.

His Excellency pointed out that this specific program achieves a major goal of the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, which is to consolidate the position of the UAE and enhance its global competitiveness in the field of government management and development. It also translates the UAE’s message of openness to the world and provides opportunities for distinguished government cadres in brotherly and friendly countries. To learn about its successful experience in management and qualifying leaders, stressing that field visits allow program members to see part of the pioneering Emirati experience in strategic sectors, in addition to meeting and dialogue with prominent national experts about the most important vital sectors in the country.

Role model

In turn, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Director General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said: “The International Program for Government Managers translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in Building a global competency system and refining leadership talent, to improve management and government work methods and provide the best institutional services to meet the aspirations of community members for work and well-being, and enhance the UAE’s position in the world as a role model for distinguished government work.”

He added: “The International Program for Government Managers represents a qualitative leap in preparing tomorrow’s leaders and supporting the world’s governments to develop the skills of an elite group of government leaders who are capable of making a real change in management methods, having a positive impact on economic growth rates, reading global transformations and developing proactive plans to confront every new development.” There is no doubt that field visits by program members to several sectors and institutions in the Emirates will play an important role in the success of this program, given the country’s long experience in distinguished government work.”

Qualifying government leaders

The list of countries to which the program’s members belong includes: Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Barbados, Costa Rica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Guinea, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Iraqi Kurdistan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Malta, Sultanate of Oman, Paraguay, Romania, and Rwanda. Senegal, Seychelles, Serbia, Spain, Syria, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Colombia, in addition to the UAE.

During field visits, members of the International Program for Government Managers are briefed on the most prominent experiences and models developed by the UAE government in the areas of institutional management and government services, in addition to building capabilities and qualifying government leaders, consolidating excellence practices and quality performance, and a work culture in various fields, in addition to learning about the government’s methodology. In developing policies and strategies on a proactive, future-oriented basis.

Program members will also learn about the most prominent national projects and initiatives in the artificial intelligence sector, and their role in employing future technologies in government and private initiatives and programs that serve all vital sectors in the UAE.

Transformational projects

During field visits, members of the International Program for Government Managers learn about the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, which focuses on establishing the most pioneering and superior system by enhancing and providing the best services in the world, developing the best flexible work models, and consolidating the infrastructure based on technological and digital solutions. They also learn Examples of major transformational projects in a number of government agencies.

Program members will learn about the development of the digital economy in the UAE, the adoption of digital solutions, and the use of modern technologies to find innovative solutions in various sectors, in addition to learning about the best practices that the UAE applies in the field of innovation and anticipating the future, the latest technologies in the renewable and clean energy sector, and the most prominent projects and initiatives to reduce emissions. Carbon and climate neutrality.

During the field visits, members learn about the UAE’s efforts in the field of space exploration, and the achievements achieved by Emirati astronauts, in addition to learning about the success story of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Hope Probe” and the ambitious future plans for the sector.

Vision for the future

Program members will visit the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is held during the period from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Expo City Dubai, to learn about the most prominent activities that the conference is witnessing to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals, and to highlight The importance of empowering young people and representing them at the conference to ensure future change and long-term commitment to confront the repercussions of climate change.

Participants in the program will also visit a number of national landmarks and institutions, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai Chambers, Museum of the Future, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Burj Khalifa, Al Shindagha Museum, Louvre Museum – Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Anwar Academy. Gargash Diplomacy.

The International Program for Government Managers lasts for 6 months and provides qualified administrative personnel with the opportunity to exchange successful experiences, which contributes to enriching their skills and expanding their network of professional relationships.

The program seeks to qualify a global network of leaders with a future vision, and to prepare an elite group of leaders who possess the leadership skills necessary to achieve prosperity for the countries of the world, in addition to enabling them to obtain continuous learning opportunities, and creating a network of leaders around the world to exchange experiences and transfer knowledge and best practices.

The program aims to develop 8 main competencies: strategic foresight, global citizenship, and entrepreneurial thinking, in addition to passion, commitment, and value creation, in addition to diversity and inclusion, caring for people first, and finally, curiosity and flexibility.

It is noteworthy that the International Program for Government Managers celebrates the graduation of its members on the last day of the World Government Summit, corresponding to February 14, 2024, as the event is considered an opportunity for the members that allows them to benefit from the experiences of thought leaders, global experts, and decision makers participating in the summit from all over the world, who will discuss the development of tools. Policies and models are considered essential in forming future governments.