Members of the International Program for Government Managers, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, last July, began field visits to a number of government agencies and vital projects in the UAE. During their visits, which continue until Thursday, November 30, the program members, including ministers, assistant ministers, directors general and their assistants, will learn about the best Emirati practices in strategic sectors, whether in sustainable energy, financial markets, infrastructure, national industry, space and logistics services. Economy, digital transformation, and others.

The International Program for Government Managers, which was designed in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, which falls under the umbrella of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, aims to enhance the ability of members to anticipate the future, keep pace with changes and respond to them, and take action. Appropriate strategic decisions, preparing for future challenges of society, and developing policies and programs that promote comprehensive and sustainable development.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, confirmed that the program contributes to raising the level of performance of government competencies, and refining their expertise to enhance their capabilities to keep pace with global developments and anticipate the future.

He pointed out that it achieves a main goal of the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, which is to consolidate the UAE’s position and enhance its global competitiveness in the field of government management and development. It also translates the UAE’s message of openness to the world, and provides the opportunity for distinguished government cadres in brotherly and friendly countries to learn about its successful experience. in management and leadership development, stressing that field visits allow program members to see part of the pioneering Emirati experience in strategic sectors, in addition to meeting and negotiating with prominent national experts about the most important vital sectors in the country.

In turn, Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Director General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said that the program strengthens the UAE’s position in the world as a role model for distinguished government work.

He added: “The program represents a qualitative leap in preparing tomorrow’s leaders and supporting world governments to develop the skills of an elite group of government leaders who are capable of making a real change in management methods, having a positive impact on economic growth rates, reading global transformations, and developing proactive plans to confront every development, without a doubt.” “The field visits of the program’s members to several sectors and institutions in the Emirates will play an important role in the success of this program, given the country’s long experience in distinguished government work.”

During field visits, program members are exposed to the most prominent experiences and models developed by the UAE government in the fields of institutional management and government services, in addition to capacity building and qualification of government leaders, and consolidating excellence practices and quality performance as a work culture in various fields, in addition to learning about the government’s methodology in developing policies and strategies. On a forward-looking basis. They will also review the most prominent national projects and initiatives in the artificial intelligence sector, and their role in employing future technologies in government and private initiatives and programs that serve all vital sectors in the UAE.

They learn about the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, which focuses on establishing the most pioneering and superior system by enhancing and providing the best services in the world, developing the best flexible work models, and consolidating the infrastructure based on technological and digital solutions. They also see examples of major transformational projects in the region. A number of government agencies.

Participants will learn about the development of the digital economy in the Emirates, the adoption of digital solutions and the use of modern technologies to find innovative solutions in various sectors, in addition to learning about the best practices that the Emirates applies in the field of innovation and anticipating the future, the latest technologies in the renewable and clean energy sector, and the most prominent projects and initiatives to reduce emissions. Carbon and climate neutrality.

During field visits, members learn about the UAE’s efforts in the field of space exploration, the achievements made by Emirati astronauts, in addition to learning about the success story of the Emirates Space Project.

Mars saw the “Hope Probe” and the ambitious future plans for the sector.

Vision for the future

Program members will visit the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is held during the period from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Expo City Dubai, to learn about the most prominent activities that the conference is witnessing to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals, and highlight Highlighting the importance of empowering young people and representing them at the conference to ensure future change and long-term commitment to confront the repercussions of climate change. The program lasts for six months, and gives qualified administrative personnel the opportunity to exchange successful experiences, which contributes to enriching their skills and expanding their network of professional relationships.

The program seeks to qualify a global network of leaders with a future vision, and to prepare an elite group of leaders who possess the leadership skills necessary to achieve prosperity for the countries of the world, in addition to enabling them to obtain continuous learning opportunities, and creating a network of leaders around the world to exchange experiences and transfer knowledge and best practices.

The program aims to develop eight main competencies: strategic foresight, global citizenship, and entrepreneurial thinking, in addition to passion, commitment, and value creation, in addition to diversity and inclusion, caring for people first, and finally, curiosity and flexibility.

