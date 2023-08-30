Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defense, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and the General Command of Dubai Police, according to which employees of the Ministry of Defense and the UAE Armed Forces and their families join Martyrs to the “Esaad” program of the Dubai Police, to take advantage of the benefits, discounts and various offers offered by the card to those who join its program.

Sheikh Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan praised the privileges offered by the Esaad card and its effective role in motivating the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, stressing that the signing of the memorandum came in appreciation of the efforts of the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, and the Ministry’s keenness to benefit its employees from the benefits. which you provide, because of its positive impact on improving their job performance and providing a supportive and supportive work environment for them, and a contribution from the Ministry in building effective partnerships that support and enhance institutional work.

The Director of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defense, Major General Muhammad Khalfan Khamis Al Muhairi, said that the signing of the agreement reflects the commitment of the Ministry of Defense to provide the best and most successful services to the employees of the Ministry and our armed forces, and it also embodies the strategic cooperation between our national institutions for the benefit and interest of the people of the country.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, confirmed that the signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in applying the “one team spirit” approach in government work at the level of government. The state, as it embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to build close partnerships between various local and federal government agencies, in a way that contributes to supporting and empowering human resources and joint government action.

He continued, “Thanks to the efforts of Dubai Police and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Esaad card has become a milestone in the process of enhancing the happiness and quality of life of citizens and government employees, and raising the levels and indicators of social care in the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in general.”

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, confirmed that the agreement comes in line with the UAE’s directives that place the citizen’s well-being, improve the quality of his life, and enhance his happiness among the strategic priorities.

