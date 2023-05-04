The event was organized by the coordinator of the Prerogativas group, Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, and was held at Kakay’s house in Brasília

Members of the Sustainable Economic and Social Development Council, the Conselhão, met on the night of Wednesday (4.May.2023) at a dinner prior to the group’s debut, which meets for the 1st time on this Thursday (5.May. 2023).

According to participants, the meeting served as a kind of warm-up for the debates that will be held in the council and for its members to get to know each other. Discussions on the bill of fake news (2,630 of 2020) and about the operation of the Federal Police involving the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were also part of the conversation circles. O Power360 accompanied the event.

The meeting was organized by the lawyer and coordinator of the group Prerogatives, Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, and held at the house of lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, known as Kakay, in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília. the band of Brasilia’s Choro Club performed during dinner. The same group will also play at the lunch that will be served during the meeting.

About 100 people attended, among them ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Vinícius de Carvalho (Comptroller General of the Union).

Padilha left around 9:30 pm to attend a meeting with senators. The Council is sheltered under the umbrella of its ministry. As he left, the minister explained that the inaugural meeting will serve to provide work guidelines for the thematic groups that will be created. The task will fall to the Executive Secretary of the Council, Paulo Pereira.

read more:

In a speech during the dinner, Pereira stated that the collegiate aims to “rebuild a society with the capacity for dialogue”.

“We are proud of the council we are delivering because it sought to represent Brazilian society without any kind of discrimination, including from a political party point of view. The president took the task of bringing the country together seriously”, said the executive secretary.

like the Power360 showed, the Council will have 240 members with 2-year terms. The group is 40% women and representatives of social, black and indigenous movements. Most, however, are entrepreneurs.

For Marco Aurélio, the council represents a “unique moment” to reconcile the country. “We need a little more peace, joy, we need to think about the country’s great strategic issues”, declared.

According to him, the fundamental axes are economic growth and diversity and equality. The sustainability bias will also guide the discussions.

Kakay, in turn, stated that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “he did the most difficult thing, which was to defeat fascism”.

“Your inauguration tomorrow is another type of inauguration that is also very important, because it is important that society be heard and be able to participate. This broad government is to some extent represented on the council,” he said.

During dinner, French wine La Croix de Pez and Portuguese Santa Vitória Reserva were served, as well as whiskey, sparkling wine, juices, soft drinks and water. For dinner, duck rice, shrimp bobó, beef stroganoff with mashed potatoes and various snacks were served.

The council meeting will start this Thursday at 10:00 am and will be attended by Lula, first lady Janja Lula da Silva, vice president and minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckminand the ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm), Simone Tebet (Planning), Marina Silva (Environment), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Wellington Dias (Social Development) and the deputy minister Maria Laura da Rocha (Foreign Relations).

See photos of the meeting recorded by the photographer of the Power360Sergio Lima:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 3, 2023 Women members of the Conselhão next to Kakay, owner of the house where the dinner was held



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 3, 2023 Raimunda Monteiro, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Conselhão, Paulo Pereira, Executive Secretary of the Conselhão, and Marco Aurélio, President of the Prerogativas group



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 3, 2023 Minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) greeted the Google executives, who participated in the Council members’ dinner



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 3, 2023 Google executives attended the Conselhão dinner, organized by the Prerogativas group



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 3, 2023 Marcelo Freixo (2nd from left to right), president of Embratur, also participated in the meeting



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 3, 2023 The band from Clube do Choro de Brasília performed during dinner