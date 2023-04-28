Nine guests who will integrate the government’s Development Council met the president in China and Europe

Members of the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development, known as Conselhão, accompanied the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to China and Europe in the last 2 months. They mainly participated in the business meetings held during the trips, but were also present at events on the official agenda.

On the trip to Portugal and Spain, the following joined the group:

Marcelo Moraes – president of the Electricity Sector Environment and Sustainability Forum;

Rosilda Prates – president of R&D Brazilassociation of technological development and innovation companies;

Maria da Glória Guimarães – president of the holding Ayo Group.

The deputy executive secretary of the board, Raimunda Monteiro, and the advisor, Tatiana Vasconcelos, also participated in the delegation.

The group participated in the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, held in the city of Matosinhos, in meetings with Portuguese and Spanish business councils, and in a meeting at the University of Lisbon. They also accompanied the delivery of the Camões Prize to singer and writer Chico Buarque.

For the trip to China, 2 groups ended up being formed because of the postponement of Lula’s trip to the Asian country by two weeks. In March, when the president was originally supposed to travel, the following businessmen were in Beijing to attend a business seminar:

Marcos Molina, CEO of Marfrig;

Ingrid Barth, president of Brazilian Association of Startups;

Atílio Rulli, Vice President of Public Relations at Huawei for Latin America;

Márcio de Lima Leite, president of the anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers);

Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of embraer.

Two weeks later, already in April, they accompanied Lula’s trip:

Atílio Rulli, Vice President of Public Relations at Huawei for Latin America;

José Garcia Neto, from the urban mobility sector.

The government wants members of the Council to continue accompanying Lula’s international trips to participate in business meetings and official agendas. The objective is to take advantage of new business opportunities for Brazilian productive sectors and take national experiences to other countries.

The 1st council meeting, which will have 270 members, will be held on May 4, at the Planalto Palace. Lula will participate in the meeting.

According to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, the secretariat received more than 1,000 requests from people interested in participating in the Council.

“We are going to do an engineering of how we are going to incorporate people, think of a rotation, colloquy mechanisms, other forms of participation”, said when participating in a parallel event of the body held at the Palácio do Planalto on Wednesday (April 26, 2023).