Members of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, the press service of the department reported.

The veterans and the leadership of the RF Armed Forces honored the memory of the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence. The ceremony ended with a solemn march of the Guard of Honor company.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall.

Also, ceremonies in memory of the soldiers-liberators were held in Serbia, Germany and Lithuania.