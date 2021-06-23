César Velázquez and Ramón Ramírez

Mexico City / 06.23.2021 08:29:48

Teacher members of the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) from different states, protest in front of the National Palace, to discuss with the federal government the issues of Educational Reform and salary increases.

They ask for the immediate reinstatement of a national negotiating table with the capital government and address issues related to the Educational Reform, as well as the 100 percent salary increase and not to Unit of the System for the Career of Teachers and Teachers (USICAMM) and the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA).

They set up a camp in the Plaza de la Constitución and in front of the main gate of the National Palace, also a temple with sound equipment where they hold a rally. They warn with staying as long as necessary until you have a favorable response.

Traffic is closed from Avenida 20 de Noviembre to the Zócalo of Mexico City, reason why motorists are diverted towards Isabel la Católica and Eje Central.

