SK: Possible participants in the beating of passers-by in St. Petersburg were searched

In St. Petersburg, investigators conducted searches of detained members of the group who attacked random passers-by in the city and provoked fights. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) for St. Petersburg.

According to investigators, members of the group, who called themselves the Azerbaijani mafia, filmed their attacks and published them online. The city prosecutor’s office took special control of the investigation of these crimes.

Many videos of their illegal activities were found on the detainees’ phones, including six cases of beating random passers-by. All crimes were filmed on phones by members of this group and posted by them on the Internet. Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies of St. Petersburg

Footage of one of the attacks by a group of hooligans in St. Petersburg Frame: Telegram channel Baza

Police detained eight members of a group of hooligans

Eight alleged members of the group were detained by police in St. Petersburg the day before, on October 17. According to Lenta.ru’s source in the law enforcement agencies of St. Petersburg, currently all of them have the status of witnesses.

The detainees are 17-18 years old, five of them are citizens of Azerbaijan, the other three have Russian passports. During interrogations, they all pointed to one person, an 18-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, an ethnic Azerbaijani, but a citizen of the Russian Federation, who is called the leader of the group and the organizer of the crimes.

The suspect is the son of a St. Petersburg entrepreneur – owner and general director of several companies. He is currently wanted Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies of St. Petersburg

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee ordered to check the videos of attacks on passers-by

On October 15, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to check videos that had spread online showing people being beaten in St. Petersburg by people from Azerbaijan.

In particular, the acting head of the Main Investigation Department (GID) of the Investigative Committee for St. Petersburg, Oleg Bobkov, was instructed to initiate a criminal case and submit a report on the incident.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin Photo: Petr Kassin / Kommersant

Members of the hooligan group face up to seven years in prison

Currently, a criminal case has been opened under Part 2 of Article 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation based on a series of crimes committed by members of a group of hooligans; the investigation is ongoing. Under this article, all members of the group could face up to seven years in prison.

According to a Lenta.ru source, seven criminal episodes are currently known. In particular, at the beginning of the summer, two passers-by were beaten near a sports club in the Krasnoselsky district of St. Petersburg.

In August, at a toll highway checkpoint, one of the group members deliberately rammed another car. At the same time, near a shopping center in the Krasnoselsky district, hooligans started a fight with two brothers. In September, near a club in the city center, one of the hooligans beat up a man See also Daniel Sancho receives long-awaited news in prison: judge reveals what his sentence would be Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies of St. Petersburg

In three more episodes, the locations of the crimes and the identities of the victims are being established.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

Videos of attacks on passers-by were published for online ratings

On October 16, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs published a video with an alleged member of a group of hooligans – an 18-year-old young man. He denies any involvement in attacks on passers-by. However, the detainee said that he received the video of violence from an acquaintance and then published it to increase the rating of his Telegram channel.

The members of the hooligan group were first reported by Baza in Telegram. It reported that in the Northern capital, unknown persons are publishing collections of videos with attacks on passers-by on the streets, in courtyards and shopping centers.