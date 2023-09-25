Thirty members of the Assembly of Representatives of the Council of the Republic, the independence entity led by Carles Puigdemont from Brussels, have issued a letter in which they are critical of the “unilateral measures” adopted by the government of that organization, but above all due to the “authoritarian drift” of his number two, Toni Comín.

The Council of the Republic is currently made up of the Assembly of Representatives – a kind of parallel parliament – and the Government of the Council itself, and its objective is to disseminate the sovereignty process abroad. Now, in order to streamline and improve its operation, Puigdemont has proposed removing powers from the Assembly, which would become bicameral, and giving the power to the members so that they can directly elect the president. In August, some members of the Internal Political Action Commission of the Consell de la República already protested before the former president to express their disagreement with his decision to dissolve the elected assembly and give more power to the executive organization that he leads.

Now, in an open letter addressed to Puigdemont, under the title Who bothers the Assembly of Representatives, thirty members of that assembly have decided to “raise their voices to publicly denounce the actions and unilateral measures that the Council government has adopted to the detriment of our chamber.” Making it clear that they understand the “complexity of the exile situation,” the signatories criticize the position of the vice president of the Council, Toni Comín, by “insisting that the assembly must abide by the guidelines of the Council government, an aberrant position in any parliamentary system Serious”. They also warn that the Council government “unfortunately” has “acted against the Assembly”, with “interference, obstacles and contempt”, in an “authoritarian drift” that they especially attribute to Comín.

“Unfortunately,” they add, “the presence and actions of Toni Comín, with a very fluctuating political career, within some of today’s Spanish parties, and motivated by the promotion of personal interests, put this vital project at risk. Every day that passes with him in a key position, we fear that the Council’s project could be marked by mistrust, despotism and obsolescence.” Therefore, they urge Puigdemont to “recover the founding spirit” of the Council, to be a “modern, participatory and democratic structure” and not “the pyramidal and autocratic structure that Comín proposes.”

Puigdemont launched the Consell de la República after deciding that he would open an international front in the defense of the independence of Catalonia. The Consell would function, according to his plan, as a para-government outside of Catalonia, waiting to achieve secession, and should protect the independence roadmap. However, mistrust between secessionist forces has frustrated its operation and ERC remains on the sidelines.

