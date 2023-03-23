Today, Friday, God willing, the second of the blessed month of Ramadan 1444 AH, the activities of the {26th} session of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition will start, which will be held at the headquarters of the Culture and Science Symposium in the Mamzar region in Dubai, with the participation of 65 contestants from the memorizers of the Book of God representing their countries, in the presence of Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, Advisor to His His Highness, Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Award, members of the Organizing Committee, sponsors of the first day of the competition, a number of officials, escorts of the contestants, and observers of the activities of the Quranic competition, praising his happiness for the distinguished level reached by the Dubai International Competition among the international Quranic competitions, thanks to God, and then the great patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – may God protect him – the founder and sponsor of the award and the great support and support he gives generously to all the activities of the award and its various activities every year.

While the honorable members of the international competition jury visited the award’s headquarters, Dr. Ahmed bin Hammoud Al-Ruwaithi from Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Arbitration Committee, and members of the committee, Dr. Salem Al-Doubi from the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah Aish from Morocco, Dr. Jamal Farouk from Egypt, and Dr. Ahmed Mayan Tahumi from Pakistan, and Sheikh Shoaib Mujeeb Al-Haq from Bangladesh, and they held a coordination meeting in which Muhammad Al-Hammadi, Director of Human Resources and Information Technology, Head of the Competitions Unit in the Award, presented some directions and a detailed explanation of the international arbitration regulations and the method of using the electronic arbitration program and the development that was made in it that facilitates monitoring of the results of the competition according to the latest Regulations and standards for international Quranic competitions, and answered the questions and inquiries of the members of the jury about the details of the program.

The honorable members of the arbitration committee praised the great efforts exerted by the organizing committee, headed by Counselor Ibrahim Mohamed Bumelha, and the members of the committee to ensure the success of the international competition, which was on the throne of international Quranic competitions, and the distinction of all competitions and branches of the award, which has become a subject of appreciation and interest from students of knowledge and memorizers of the Book of God around the world. The world who dream of participating in it and representing their country.

Today, before the jury of the international competition in memorizing the narration of Hafs on the authority of Assem, each of the contestants is Abd al-Rahman Khalil al-Rahman from Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdullah from Somalia, Suleiman Musa Yusuf from Jordan, Khalil Abdul Nasser Muallem from the United Kingdom, and Abdul Alim Abdul Rahim Haji from Kenya.

The award also presents a set of gifts at the end of the daily activities of the Quranic competition, which are drawn on to the public in the presence of the members of the organizing committee of the competition.