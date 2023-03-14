Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Arab youth play a crucial role in addressing the repercussions of climate change, as they are the most affected by its consequences, in the short and long term, by taking the initiative in calling on governments to take firm action, participating in decision-making processes, taking green environmental measures in their daily lives, and supporting their governments. In addressing these repercussions, and creating a more sustainable future for their people, according to members of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change and some Emirati youth.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, in conjunction with the launch of the first activities of the “Road to COP28”, which will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in Expo City Dubai, they indicated that there are 6 roles that young people must play in order to address the repercussions of climate change that threatens countries. the whole world, and the roles include: raising awareness, participating in decision-making processes, taking sustainable green environmental measures in their daily lives, encouraging governments to invest in renewable energy technologies, providing useful practical recommendations to governments in curbing the waste of natural resources, and launching initiatives in a smooth and simplified language for various Segments of society.

They explained that the participation of young people in the first “Road to COP28” activities embodies the UAE’s keenness and wise leadership to activate their roles in adopting practical solutions to the issue of climate change. Unleash their ideas and translate them into reality in the form of initiatives and legislation, and allocate significant resources in educating them so that they contribute to the inclusion of practical solutions to confront climate change.

Out of the box

Citizen Sarah Al-Amiri, a member of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, confirmed that the best role of Arab youth in climate issues is awareness, as she is keen to carry out, through “social media” platforms, educating her youth peers on various climate change issues, provided that the awareness is in a smooth, simplified and different language. About the language of experts, given that it is more in contact with the various segments of society.

She pointed out that the participation of young people in climate conferences is very important, as their presence among decision-makers and experts contributes to achieving the desired goals of these conferences, as the youth group is the generation that lives on the earth in the future and protects it from the repercussions of climate change, pointing to the necessity Young people’s knowledge of legislation and laws issued by decision-makers and experts on climate change, given that they are an integral part of society.

And she indicated that the youth group enjoys a different advantage from other age groups, which is thinking outside the box, as young people, through their participation in climate conferences, can communicate their voices and visions to the discussion tables, which opens broader horizons for the conference participants by moving away from the monotony of issues that are raised and discussed.

Inspirational initiatives

For her part, Maysam Al-Koush, a Lebanese member of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, stressed that the most important role of young people on climate change issues is the need to launch inspiring initiatives for their peers directed at preserving the environment and confronting the causes of climate change that threaten all countries of the world, pointing out that Actual and effective positive change begins with the youth, as every young person is today able from his position to become an ambassador for environmental sustainability issues and raise awareness of them in his surroundings, as this category is considered the hope of the future in efforts to reduce the repercussions of climate change threatening the sustainability of the environment and its natural components.

She pointed out that she benefited from the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, which provided her with scientific and practical skills to face climate challenges, make her voice heard in Arab and international forums specialized in climate change, and make recommendations to decision-makers in the Arab world, as well as proposing effective solutions in the field of environmental protection and confronting climate change. and achieve sustainability.

influential and affected

Sarah Al-Amiri pointed out that the youth category is an influential and affected part of the environment, which calls on them to play their roles that reflect positively on the environment in which they live, noting that the UAE is a pioneer in empowering youth towards climate change issues, as it launched many targeted initiatives in this regard. For this category, it also intends to include them in various global and regional conferences, given its realization that young people are not isolated from the issues facing the countries of the world, and work to involve them in creating positive differences. She stated that with the UAE’s readiness to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention On climate change COP 28, at the Expo in Dubai, the wise leadership was keen to provide all the capabilities of youth to enhance their role and contributions in the areas of sustainability, as it launched many activities, initiatives, events and programs that consolidate the principles of sustainability and confronting climate change in various fields of Arab youth work.

more important actions

Mostafa Hashem, a member of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, emphasized that youth play a crucial role in addressing climate change, whether in terms of calling for more important actions or taking some measures themselves, pointing to the most important ways in which youth can support their governments in addressing climate change. Climate. The first method is through advocacy and awareness, where young people can get involved in more action on climate change and raise awareness about the issue in their communities. They can use social media, organize awareness campaigns and engage in public discourse to draw attention to the importance of addressing climate change.

He pointed out that the second way is to participate in decision-making processes, where young people can participate in decision-making processes by engaging with their elected representatives, attending public hearings, and joining community organizations that focus on environmental issues, reviewing, for example, the experience of Jordan, which It enabled young people to communicate with their elected representatives through the Youth Committee in Parliament or the Youth Government, which contributed to providing a platform for them to express their views on national issues.

And he indicated that the third way is for young people to take action in their daily lives, as they can reduce their carbon footprint by adopting sustainable practices in their lives, such as using public transportation, reducing the use of plastic, and choosing to eat locally produced food.

decisive role

Mostafa Hashem indicated that the fourth method is to support energy efficiency and renewable energy, whereby young people can advocate for renewable energy sources such as wind and sun, and encourage their governments to invest in these technologies, in addition to participating in writing policy papers that contribute to presenting practical recommendations. governments to take them into account when making decisions. He stressed that in general, young people play a crucial role in addressing climate change, because they will be the most affected by its consequences in the coming decades, by calling for more significant actions, participating in decision-making processes, taking actions in their daily lives, and supporting renewable energy. What empowers young people in supporting their governments to tackle climate change and create a more sustainable future.

focal vision

Citizen Abdullah Abdulaziz considered that the participation of young people in the first activities of the “Road to COP28” embodies the UAE’s keenness and wise leadership to activate their roles in adopting practical solutions to the issue of climate change, as the state pursues a vision whose main focus is youth in focusing on climate action, indicating that this The category plays a major role in climate action, especially since the UAE is part of the global system seeking to find effective solutions to confront this phenomenon, such as focusing on clean and renewable energy resources, supporting food and water security, and promoting sustainability practices in the daily life of individuals.

He explained that the success of governments in curbing the global climate change phenomenon lies in investing in youth who possess many ideas, energies and capabilities, something that the UAE realized early on, as it included the role of youth in the climate change file as a top priority, and worked side by side with youth to ensure their readiness and communicate their visions. And their proposals to the participants in the Climate Summit “COP 28” that the country is hosting this year.

national commitment

Citizen Youssef Ismail stressed the need for young people to play their roles in confronting climate change, which strengthens their national and moral commitment to preserving the environment and its natural components, which represent a sustainable national treasure for current and future generations, as the UAE has been keen over the past decades to adopt creative strategies and initiatives to preserve the environment. from any natural or human threats.

He pointed out that the UAE contributed to qualifying young people about the importance of awareness to confront climate change by integrating them into relevant national institutions, unleashing their ideas and translating them into reality in the form of initiatives and legislation, and allocating large resources in educating them so that they contribute to the inclusion of practical solutions to confront climate change.

He pointed out that the vision of the wise leadership in the country is based on empowering youth and motivating their active participation in all sectors, believing in their energies and capabilities, and benefiting from their views, visions and skills due to their importance in promoting climate action.

And he indicated that the UAE did not focus on educating young people only, but rather worked on inspiring, educating and empowering younger age groups to realize the issue of climate change and ways to deal with it from an early age. It also did not neglect the rest of society, but rather affected people of determination, senior citizens, and others.

capabilities and skills

Sherif Al-Rifai, a member of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, stressed the importance of the work of Arab youth in supporting regional and global efforts to confront the phenomenon of climate change, attributing the reason behind this to what youth represent as a luminous beacon working to protect the environment and climate, which ultimately contributes to preserving on the planet for future generations.

He pointed out that the success of Arab governments in preserving the environment from the repercussions of climate change lies in involving young people in environmental and climate decision-making at the regional and global levels, building their capabilities and skills in addressing climate change by creating a specialized category in this regard, and promoting sound environmental practices. For young people to become a sustainable daily behavior and many more.

He pointed to the importance of the role played by the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change in stimulating the capabilities of young men and women to provide innovative solutions on climate change, and to spread societal awareness in the region, stressing its benefit from the Council’s initiatives, which represent a quantum leap in protecting the environment from the repercussions of climate change at the Arab levels. And universal.