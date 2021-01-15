The singers of They are temptation gave their version of events after being arrested while recording a video clip in Chincha. Through a video on Instagram, they resolved the doubts of their fans and followers.

As indicated Angie Chávez, Susan Rabanal and Paula Arias, the police intervention was not carried out in a private event.

“We haven’t been to any parties. Last night we were recording a video clip with a Chincha orchestra in a wide location, where only the people of the orchestra, staff, musicians and cameramen were there. There has been no party, no alcohol, the police will not let us lie ”.

The members of Son temptation regretted that different television media have misrepresented the information and assured that they have a police report that verifies their words.

“We have the exact information. Many thanks to all the pages and channels that have reported correctly. Unfortunately, being a recognized band, it is going to generate morbidity … We have all the absolute proofs ”, they expressed.

In the extensive recording, the interpreters said that only they were invited and not the entire group. In addition, they attributed the arrest to an error with the curfew schedule.

“We did not know that the curfew was at 10 at night, because in Lima it is at 10. We were totally unaware of that aspect and we want to apologize for that,” she said. Rabanal.

Finally, they detailed the measures that were taken during the recording to avoid coronavirus infections: “There were not many people, they found 40 people with a capacity for 300. It was a very large space, we were distanced”.

Son Temptation received a fine for breaking biosecurity protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Peruvian orchestra They are Temptation, along with 40 followers, they were intervened by the police when they made a recording of a video clip.

The singers were arrested in the Lomo Largo sector, in Chincha. The neighbors alerted that there was a excessive noise.

