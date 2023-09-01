From the left, Antoni Comín, Clara Ponsatí and Carles Puigdemont, in February 2020, at the presentation of the Consell in France. albert garcia

Some members of the Commission for Internal Political Action of the Consell de la República, the pro-independence entity led by Carles Puigdemont from Brussels, have sent a letter to the former president on Thursday to express their disagreement with his decision to dissolve the elected assembly and give more power to the executive organization that he leads. “This arrogant and Spanish way of doing things is typical of the leadership of political parties with little or no internal democracy and is contrary to the values ​​of the republic in which we intend to live,” they defend in his letter. Among the signatories, according to Vilaweb, are Josep Guia, Jaume Sastre, Mercè Zamora and Dolors Quintana.

“Why so much haste?” is the title of the letter addressed to the leadership headed by Puigdemont, who last Tuesday also in a letter announced his willingness to dissolve the assembly. Critics deface the expresident his decision to put an end to the collegiate body and the proposal to replace it with two new internal bodies “is done by surprise on August 28, 79 days before the end of the mandate” and leaving the October elections to renew them up in the air.

According to the document, to which Europa Press has had access, the signatories describe the MEP’s decision to end the assembly as an “exercise of Bonapartirst authoritarianism”. This decision, they deepen, is “incompatible with the values ​​and meaning of the Consell de la República”. Puigdemont is committed to a restructuring of the entity so that it has two chambers: one that is in charge of representing local councils and the bases and another that is in charge of preparing “republican legislation.”

Puigdemont set up the Consell de la República after deciding that he would open an international front in defense of the independence of Catalonia. The Council would function, according to his plan, as a para-government outside of Catalonia, waiting to achieve secession, and should protect the independence roadmap. However, mistrust between secessionist forces has frustrated its operation and ERC remains on the sidelines.

The decision of the former president in absentia in Brussels also coincides with the previous conversations to try to agree on the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, in which the votes of Junts per Catalunya are necessary. Puigdemont abandoned the presidency of the party that he founded a year ago to dedicate himself to the Consell.

