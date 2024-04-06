The conference for which about eight hundred NSC members traveled to the Breepark conference hall in Breda this Saturday should actually mainly be about the election for the European Parliament next June. And yes, while clapping, they finalize the draft election program and approve the list of candidates and the appointment of a party leader. But hardly anyone talks about that during lunch. About the formation discussions, and especially about the cooperation with the PVV.

Yet only one motion regarding the formation had been submitted to the congress. Much to the surprise of party chairman Bert van Boggelen, who had expected to be “burdened with motions”. The text: “Make as few concessions as possible to Geert Wilders.” Because the proposer has not collected the required hundred statements of support from members, it will not be voted on. Pieter Omtzigt assures the members that they “don't have to worry”, he is “fully committed to the ideas of NSC”. They can count on him to negotiate “neatly” but also “very fiercely” at the formation table about, among other things, “better housing” and “control over migration”.

'Who should govern then?'

But does it work? The message from members is twofold. On the one hand, there are concerns. “I am afraid that NSC will not be able to adequately defend itself against the PVV,” says accountant Edwin Kroon (64), for example. “Everything about that party is bad,” says student Pieter van Bentum (29). But what members often immediately say: there is no alternative, who should govern? “The PVV is simply the largest party,” says Kroon. “Then let us ensure that there is at least a voice of opposition.”

“Resignation,” that is what early NSC member Charlotte Goulmy (54) calls it. At the start of the day, she is still sitting in the room, with a sweater around her shoulders that reads: “Before you ask NO.” She has been outspoken against cooperation with the PVV since the beginning of the formation. And she has had doubts ever since she became a member: isn't Pieter Omtzigt's party ultimately just a right-wing party? Does she fit in there? The conference in Breda is the final straw for her. Mid-afternoon she cancels her membership and leaves for home. “There was an atmosphere as if we had no choice and had to go with the PVV. The whole room was just clapping, no matter what was said,” she said later by telephone. “If I were to remain a member, I would feel complicit, and NSC would negotiate on my behalf.” She no longer wants to hear Omtzigt's speech. “He's going to say that we have to wait and trust him.” In his speech at the end of the afternoon, Omtzigt promises to make “zero concessions” on the rule of law.

Downward trend in polls

Goulmy's departure is not an isolated incident. In the bearing pointer NSC has been seeing a downward trend for months. The party now has twenty seats in the House of Representatives, of which approximately half remains virtual. And in a recent Ipsos I&O European election poll, NSC would get zero seats in the European Parliament. According to NSC members, the latter is because the elections are not yet underway and because of the unfamiliarity of party leader Dirk Gotink.

The European Parliament is familiar territory for Gotink, who has been working there since 2007. First for many years for the CDA, as a policy officer and political advisor. Ten years ago he was on the list for that party for the European elections – he was not elected. A few years later he left for the European People's Party, the European family of which the CDA is a part. There he was, until the Congress confirmed his appointment this Saturday, spokesman for EPP President Manfred Weber. NSC, together with BBB, hopes to join the EPP after the June elections.

Pieter Omtzigt and Dirk Gotink, leader of the NSC European elections. Photo Merlin Daleman

Under his leadership, NSC focuses on, among other things, good governance and migration. “There is no theme on which Europe and the Netherlands have neglected more than migration,” Gotink said on Saturday. But choosing those themes is not without risk. Previously published figures from the National Voter Survey, which is always conducted after House of Representatives elections, show that in last year's elections approximately fifty percent of voters linked migration to Geert Wilders' PVV. Moreover, they believe that he is able to keep his promises.

The difference with other parties is enormous, sees political scientist at Radboud University Kristof Jacobs, affiliated with the National Voter Survey. “The first party to follow the PVV is the VVD, with about 15 percent.” For NSC the percentage is even lower. “According to the theory of issue ownership it is very difficult for a political party to take an issue away from another party,” Jacobs explains. He sees NSC and VVD trying to do that, but without results. “The VVD dropped the cabinet last summer because of migration. But despite being in power, they proved unable to reduce the numbers of asylum seekers,” said Jacobs. Then it can actually be counterproductive: the more important they make the issue, the more voters they drive into Wilders' arms.

Should the formation lead to a coalition agreement, there is a good chance that the PVV can make agreements with the largely like-minded VVD, NSC and BBB on restricting migration. Ironically, these parties then help the PVV to strengthen ownership of migration.

Good governance

NSC does own the theme of good governance, according to Jacobs. In the election manifesto for the European elections, the party repeatedly emphasizes the importance of the rule of law in other countries. “Countries that do not want to adhere to the principles of the democratic constitutional state are sidelining themselves in Europe. After all, cooperation with such a partner country is not worth a cent, let alone billions in support,” it says, for example.

Dirk Gotink is NSC party leader for the European elections. Photo Merlin Daleman

In the Netherlands, NSC will start the third week next week in which substantive negotiations will take place at the formation table, with Geert Wilders. He tweeted on Friday evening that he “no longer understands the growing flow of asylum seekers.” [kan] prestige” and that “villages and towns appear to be occupied territory.” These are not his words, Omtzigt says when asked. “We all have a different style of doing politics. I don't find it strange that other parties stand firm for their positions.”

During the election campaign for the House of Representatives elections, Omtzigt often talked about the anti-constitutional plans of the PVV, which was still a reason for him to not wanting to form a coalition with Geert Wilders. Since he sat at the formation table with Wilders, Omtzigt has heard less and less of those objections. If he is asked questions about it, he refers to the seven agreements that were made in an earlier formation round, about guaranteeing the Constitution, fundamental rights and the democratic constitutional state.

He sees, Omtzigt said when asked on Saturday, “change” at the PVV. “In 2010, Geert Wilders still believed that Islam was a political ideology. Now there is a piece in which it is recognized that Islam is a religion, with his signature underneath it.” Omtzigt also sees the fact that the PVV no longer advocates a nexit in the election manifesto for the European elections presented on Friday as an example of that change. He sees at the formation table, says Omtzigt, that “joint views are emerging.”