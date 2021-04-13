Members of Parliament Ano Turtiainen wrote that he views the police as “the worst enemy in the war” – According to the professor of criminal law, we are very close to breaking the law

“Turtiainen has crossed a new threshold in Finnish political culture,” says Professor Kimmo Nuotio.

Helsinki Professor of Criminal Law at the University Kimmo Nuotion according to the MP Ano Turtiainen The Facebook update is very close to violating a section of the Penal Code on public incitement to commit a crime.

Turtiainen says in a Tuesday release in his writing to treat the police in the same way as in war to treat the worst enemy. Turtiainen also says he no longer trusts the police. In the publication, he refers to a demonstration against interest rate restrictions in Helsinki last weekend and the threat of a fine received by his company from the police.

Turtiainen also writes that the world is at war and does not believe that the situation will be resolved “without worse brawls”.

“I wouldn’t go straight to saying that this meets the hallmarks of public incitement, but yes this paints a picture that the threat comes from the direction of the police and that the use of violence against the police would be justified. It is very dangerous, ”Nuotio told STT.

“It’s not quite clear when it comes to public urging, but it’s going to be pretty close here.”

The campfire wonders especially that Turtiainen will only receive such a somebody update a few days after that, when the Bureau of Parliament, the chairmen of the parliamentary groups and the chairmen of the committees met on Friday after Turtiainen ‘s previous uproaring Finnish update.

There was a consensus in the groups that no threat of violence is acceptable, said the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Tarja Filatov (sd) to HS after the meeting.

“We were very much in agreement that the threat of violence is not acceptable. Neither open nor hidden. ”

In the process however, it became clear that there would be no consequences for Turtian. Parliament can only intervene in the conduct of a Member of Parliament by official means if the act takes place in Parliament.

“This is just as ferocious or almost ferocious than the previous post was,” Nuotio says, referring to the tweet released by Turtiainen over the Easter weekend.

According to the campfire, Turtiainen’s activities have crossed a new threshold in Finnish political culture.

“I don’t remember us ever having to judge an MP’s speeches from the perspective that they have a tone of recommending or accepting violence. In this respect, this is a very exceptional phenomenon. ”