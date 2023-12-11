In Crimea, security forces detained members of the Kyiv intelligence network

In Crimea, employees of the criminal investigation department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the peninsula, together with colleagues from the FSB, detained members of the Kyiv intelligence network. The Investigative Committee of Russia reported this to Lenta.ru.

The department said that the detainees are now in custody, are giving confessions and are cooperating with the investigation. They are accused of attacks on officials and civilians.

Earlier, investigators charged a 39-year-old native of Vinnytsia region, who activated an improvised explosive device while driving a car that belonged to the administration of Zaporozhye.