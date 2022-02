The leader of the Ladies in White, Berta Soler (pictured in 2016), and her husband were detained by the communist dictatorship| Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

Several members of the dissident collective Damas de Branco were detained this Sunday (6) in Cuba, after taking to the streets for the third time, to demand the release of prisoners in the protests against the island’s regime, held on June 11 of last year. .

The information was released by the group itself, through social networks. Among those arrested are the leader of the Ladies in White, Berta Soler, and her husband, Ángel Juan Moya. The two were preventively captured as soon as they left the collective’s headquarters, located in Havana.

In a Facebook post, Moya revealed that violence was used in her arrest. In addition, the opposition activist assured that the woman and he stayed in a police station for about eight hours, until they were released with the payment of a fine.

Two weeks ago, the Ladies in White announced that they would resume the protests held on Sundays, for the release of Cuba’s political prisoners, after the paralysis of the acts because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the first day of the acts, six women, among them Soler, were arrested as soon as they left the collective’s headquarters and were released the following day. On the second Sunday, the leader of the group was the only one arrested.

So far, neither the Cuban authorities nor the official media have confirmed the facts.

The Ladies in White movement emerged in 2003, amid a wave of repression by the island’s government. Two years later, they received the Sakharov Prize, awarded by the European Parliament.