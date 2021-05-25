D.he AfD will lead the Bundestag election in September with Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel. The party chairman and the parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag received 71 percent of the votes in an online membership survey, the AfD announced on Tuesday. The second applicant team, consisting of the Lower Saxony AfD politician Joachim Wundrak and the digital politician Joana Cotar, received 27 percent of the votes cast.

According to the information, a good 48 percent (14,815) of the members took part in the survey. 1.93 percent of those who voted voted no, and 0.58 percent abstained. The 32,000 or so AfD members have been able to vote online for their preferred duo since March 17th.

The two teams of two represent the different currents of the party. Cotar and Wundrak belong to the camp around co-party leader Jörg Meuthen, who advocates an economically liberal and more moderate course. The team from Chrupalla and Weidel can count on the support of the right-wing national camp of the AfD around the Thuringian Björn Höcke.

Meuthen congratulated the winners on their election and wished them every success in their task “to represent the AfD as the leading representatives of our Bundestag election campaign in the coming months. At the same time, I would like to thank Joana Cotar & Joachim Wundrak for giving our members a real choice through their committed candidacy, which apparently appealed to a lot of people. “

<br />



Vice-party chairman Stephan Brandner assured Chrupalla and Weidel on Twitter that the party was unanimously behind them. “And now we are going into the election campaign united, strengthened and united,” wrote Beatrix von Storch, who is also deputy party leader.

Cotar was satisfied despite their defeat. “In the last few weeks we have seen a wave of support that has exceeded our expectations and that has touched me very personally,” she said. Wundrak added that the competition between the two candidate teams was conducted “with decency and mutual respect”. “Cotar and I will continue to stand up for our ideals.” But now the party must look forward together “in order to lead a successful election campaign for the AfD and for the interests of Germany and the German people”.

Weidel and Chrupalla wanted to speak in a press conference this Tuesday at 1 p.m. According to surveys, the AfD is currently between ten and twelve percent. The general election will take place on September 26th.