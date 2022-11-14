Touristthe Peruvian band announced as the opening act for bad bunny On the two dates of his concerts in Lima, he was the protagonist of an accumulation of criticism against him because, in the past, his bassist Genko had unfortunate comments to qualify the music of the Puerto Rican singer.

However, they did not imagine that the pifeos and boos would be part of the reception that the public gave them on the night of November 13 at the National Stadium. Since the first of his songs was played, the rejection of hundreds of attendees to his show was heard.

The time Genko de Tourista despised Bad Bunny’s music

It all happened in 2019, when the trio of musicians gave an interview to the YouTube channel Moloko Podcast, hosted by Carlos Orozco and Hugo Lezama. At that time, Genko expressed his rejection of the urban genre, especially one of the hits of ‘Bad Rabbit’: “Calaíta”.

“I hate it, I can’t stand it. I can’t stand urban music, I can’t stand dance hall, I can’t even listen to reggae ”, specified the musician with long hair. Even when his partner Rui Pereira accused him of having seen him dancing “Calaíta” at a social gathering, he ruled out such a possibility. “Never, man,” he said.

Tourista’s Genko Retracts: What Did He Say?

After being announced as the opening act for Bad Bunny, hundreds of Peruvians remembered Genko’s comments and disagreed that they were the artists chosen to open the “Rabbit” show. In view of the tense situation, Tourista offered, in a new opportunity, an interview for Moloko Podcast and they retracted their past opinions.

Genko took the floor to redeem himself for what he said in 2019 and explained that the reason for his rejection of the Puerto Rican artist’s themes was due to an unfortunate personal experience.