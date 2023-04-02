The management and the central works council of Tata Steel say they have taken note of statements made by employees in Whatsapp and Facebook groups about a demonstration that will be held on Monday by climate activists at the factory in IJmuiden.

“The language we have read and heard is completely unacceptable, hurtful and we strongly disapprove. We want to get all the facts to the surface as soon as possible and have a solid discussion with the parties involved. Based on that, we will see what measures need to be taken,” said Hans van den Berg, CEO of Tata Steel Netherlands, in a statement on Saturday.

It Noordhollands Dagblad reported this weekend in possession of screenshots of conversations in a WhatsApp group of a sub-works council of Tata. In it, the employees make firm statements about the action group Kappen met Kolen, which is related to Extinction Rebellion. Dozens of members of that group want to hold a ‘die-in’ on Monday at the entrance gate of Tata by lying on the ground as ‘corpses’.

Vice-chairman Gerrit Idema of the Central Works Council says, according to the newspaper: 'Right into the oven then it won't stink.' Another member of the works council added: 'I wanted to add Arbeit macht Frei as a hint.' Another works council member writes: 'Do we still have that box somewhere that we used with the strikes? Can we carry them away right away,' with the addition of smileys and a picture of a coffin.

Activist Peter Jamin van Kappen met Kolen reacts shocked and emotional to the statements. Jamin calls the reference to the text ‘Arbeit macht frei’ an absolute low point. “It is dehumanizing your opponent. They feel safe in that closed app group where it is apparently not strange to say things like this. Fortunately, people have also stepped out of that group.

According to Jamin, the action against the use of coal at the company will continue on Monday. Jamin even thinks that more people will show up now than at the last action at the Tata Steel site. According to Jamin, the action is a message to the government. "It lets us down. Which government dares to be the first to say that burning so much coal is no longer possible? The protest is not against the workers. Those statements in that app group only indicate that they are concerned about the future of the factory."

Gerrit Idema has expressed regret for his comments in the app group, it reports Noordhollands Dagblad. ,,The reaction arose from disappointment and emotion at the fact that I find it difficult that we make each other's lives miserable", says Idema. "As one of the founders of Tata's Green Steel Plan, I feel disappointed that I am unable to convince Extinction Rebellion and other highly critical or environmental action groups that we want the same as what you are fighting for. Namely a CO2-free Tata Steel and cutting down on coal as soon as possible." He says he has also sent his regret message to Extinction Rebellion, which says it is 'shocked' by the statements. Jamin appreciates Idema taking back his words. But: "What shocked me the most, apart from the vehemence of the language chosen, is that apparently it is normal to talk about climate activists in this way at this level in the company – peaceful people who do best with the environment. have the world for." He also says that the activists are not at all out to make life miserable for Tata employees. "In fact, we sincerely hope that after the possible closure of Tata they will live in a cleaner environment and find cleaner work."

A spokesman for Tata Steel says on Sunday that it has not yet been decided whether and what measures will be taken against those involved. ‘Heavy talks’ have now been held, but the consequences are not yet clear, according to a spokesperson. There will also be talks on Sunday. “We will first discuss all the facts thoroughly and then we will see whether and what measures will follow.”

