Member of the US House of Representatives Greg Steuby introduced a resolution impeaching United States President Joe Biden for serious crimes and misdemeanors. This was announced on Friday, August 11, by Styuby on his website.

In particular, Steuby accused Biden of abuse of power, including bribery, extortion and fraud. According to the congressman, the son of US President Hunter Biden offered his father’s help in solving problems in exchange for money.

In addition, the congressman accused the president of “obstructing justice”, pointing out that Biden allegedly colluded with US Justice Department officials to interfere with the investigation against his son.

The third point of accusations from Steuby was “fraud”. In particular, the congressman accused Biden of defrauding investors along with his sons.

On July 21, a member of the US House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Green, said that the Biden impeachment resolution had become the most popular document on the website of the US Congress. Green found it outrageous that her statements about the criminal activities of the head of the White House went unheeded.

Prior to that, on June 12, Republican Congressman Ronnie Jackson pointed out that Biden could have committed the “crime of the century” because of possible ties to the leadership of the Ukrainian company Burisma. In his opinion, among all presidents, the current head of the United States is the main criminal.

In March, the US Department of Justice received a complaint against the son of US President Hunter Biden, who was suspected of violating federal law. The indictment is based on his correspondence with Kendra Barkoff, a spokesman for President Joe Biden. Hunter instructed the interlocutor on how to answer questions from the media about his participation in the board of directors of Burisma Holdings.

Burisma Holdings is a private gas producing group of Ukrainian companies. Biden Jr. was in the leadership of the Ukrainian company and is suspected of actively using family ties to develop business projects.