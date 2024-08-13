Member of the Union of Journalists of Russia Inna Demyanenko disappeared in Sudzha

Journalist Inna Demyanenko has disappeared in Sudzha, Kursk Region. This was reported by Base.

According to the publication, Demyanenko has been out of touch since August 5. The journalist’s phone is unavailable. Her whereabouts are unknown. Her sister also does not answer calls or messages.

Demyanenko works as deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Sudzhanskie Vesti”. She has been a member of the Union of Journalists of Russia for more than 25 years.

On the morning of August 6, the Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Having shelled the border town of Sudzha, the AFU began an assault on the state border, eventually entering Russian territory. According to the latest official data, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.