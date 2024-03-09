The Portuguese judicial police announced this Saturday that they arrested in the north of the country a member of the Camorra, the Neapolitan mafia, whom the Italian authorities had been searching for “more than 20 years”.

The 69-year-old man was the subject of a European arrest warrant after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking, Portuguese police said, without specifying his name.

“After committing these acts, he left Italy, and the Italian authorities had been searching for him for more than two decades,” he added in a brief statement.

After committing these acts, he left Italy, and the Italian authorities had been looking for him for more than two decades.

The Camorra, rooted in the Naples area, is one of the three main organized crime groups in Italy, along with the Sicilian Cosa nostra – commonly known as the mafia – and the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta.

The detainee was presented before the Porto Court of Appeal to be interrogated by the judge and to have coercive measures applied to him, and is awaiting extradition to Italy in preventive detention.

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of February Marco Raduano, the boss of an Italian mafia group, described as “dangerous” according to Europol's list of the most wanted people in Europe, was also arrested on the French island of Corsica..

Raduano, 40, was the head of the “Società Foggiana”, a mafia group active in the Italian province of Foggia, in Apulia, in the south. His right-hand man, Gianluigi Troiano, was arrested in Otura, near Granada, in southern Spain, according to a statement from the police.

Less sophisticated than the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta, the Camorra of Naples and the Cosa Nostra of Sicily, the Foggia, also known as “the fourth mafia”, is considered one of the most violent in the country.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL