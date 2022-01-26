Uniform rules for placing street art objects in Russian cities can solve the problem of unauthorized graffiti, said Pavel Krupnik, a member of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg. He sent his proposal to the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, the channel reports on January 26. RT.

“It should be noted that we want not only to establish sanctions for vandalism, but also to give street artists clear and accessible rules for creativity. In this regard, I ask you to evaluate the idea of ​​​​creating uniform rules for the placement and creation of graffiti, street art and other objects of street art in the cities of our country, ”the text of the letter says.

Krupnik explained his initiative by the fact that many cities are fighting graffiti and street art on buildings, while among the examples of street art there are works that adorn the city. The deputy noted that a universal recipe for the country could not be found, so the support of the Ministry of Culture as a federal institution can help in testing another method of regulating this area.

The deputy of the Legislative Assembly is confident that the uniform rules will help bring order to the artistic design of the country’s settlements and inspire contemporary artists to public self-expression.

In November 2021, Krupnik’s colleague Boris Vishnevsky, deputy of the Legislative Assembly, prepared an appeal to the city governor to change the rules for improvement, believing that “this is the only way to untie this knot.” The reason was the so-called “Kharms epic” with the image of the famous writer Daniil Kharms on the facade of the house number 11 on Mayakovsky Street, where he lived.

In October 2021, a dispute took place between the son of the murdered singer Igor Talkov and employees of city utilities over a graffiti-style portrait of the artist on Liteiny Prospekt in St. Petersburg. The latter claimed that the image of the singer painted on the wall of the transformer substation was not approved.