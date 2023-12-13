As Israel fights Hamas in Gaza, Israel has also exchanged fire with Hezbollah on the Lebanese front since October. Hamas and Hezbollah receive support from Iran.

Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said that Israel intends to end Hezbollah’s presence on the border with Israel.

He added to Reuters, “This is a goal, I think, that we are trying to achieve at this stage through diplomatic channels,” indicating that the alternative may be another war.

He continued, “We appeal to every country, whether it is the United States, France, or the Arab countries, anyone who can in some way influence the situation and has some influence in Lebanon.”

A senior Lebanese official told Reuters that American and French officials visited Beirut to discuss ideas for providing security assurances to Israel based on reducing Hezbollah's role on the border. He did not disclose the timing of the visits.

The official close to Hezbollah said the ideas were “unrealistic.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

In a clear reference to Israel's claims regarding the borders, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday, “This enemy that is killing civilians in Gaza is faltering in the face of the valor of the resistance, so it is not in a position that allows it to determine the future for others.”

He added in general comments, “These are proposals that are not on the resistance’s agenda, nor on the country’s agenda, and no one spoke about them with us, and we are not prepared to simply listen to them, or give time to be concerned with them,” without going into the details of the proposals.

The front will remain “open”

Residents have been fleeing their homes on both sides of the border since cross-border violence erupted. In Israel, residents fear Hezbollah could launch a raid similar to the sudden Hamas cross-border incursion on October 7 that sparked the Gaza war.

Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, said on Tuesday, “The front in Lebanon will remain open as long as the aggression against Gaza continues.”

Edelstein stated that Israel does not want to open a new front in the north, adding, “We will do so if necessary. If they attack us, or Hezbollah forces attack us, we will have no choice.”

The Israeli Defense Minister referred to Resolution 1701 issued by the UN Security Council at the end of the 2006 war, which stipulates the necessity of not having any armed factions between the Litani River and the border in Lebanon. The Litani River is several kilometers away from the border.

French officials said that Paris wants to listen to both parties and press for the full implementation of the decision.

When Edelstein was asked about the distance from the border that Hezbollah should move away from, he replied, “I will not go into tactical details, but we are certainly talking about miles.”

He also said that it was unlikely that Israeli forces would again seek to occupy southern Lebanon as they did for 18 years before withdrawing in 2000.

He expressed his belief that there might be an agreement of some kind, adding that the alternative was to turn Lebanon into “ruins.” He added that Hezbollah “will have to think twice before violating these agreements and before challenging us about it.”