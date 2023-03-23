Abdullah Abu Dhaif (Aden, Cairo)

The Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights and a member of the government team in the Committee of Prisoners, Abductees, and the Forcibly Disappeared, Majed Fadayel, announced that the negotiations that took place in Geneva over the past days succeeded and borne fruit, as it was agreed to issue a joint statement led by the United Nations and the UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grunberg, which He led the negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group over the past period.

Last Monday, the Yemeni government and the Houthi group announced an agreement to release 887 prisoners from both sides, at the conclusion of a round of bilateral negotiations on the file that began on March 11 in Geneva.

In a special statement to Al-Ittihad, Fadael added that the recent agreement is not a spur of the moment, and that what was reached in the Geneva negotiations is a mechanism for implementing part of a previous agreement that took place last Ramadan and includes the exchange of 2,223 prisoners and abductees, indicating that with this mechanism, 887 will be exchanged. Captive and kidnapped, he is “part of the whole.” Other rounds of negotiations will be held during the coming period, leading to the release of all on the basis of “all for all.”

A member of the government team in the Committee of Prisoners, Abductees and the Forcibly Disappeared said that despite the intransigence and intransigence shown by the Houthi group in the file of prisoners, the government delegation dealt with the issue with great responsibility and full commitment, as all efforts were made by various means until the release of the last abducted and captive in Houthi prisons.

The government official revealed that the exchange process is expected to start in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan, and there will be exchange visits before the next round from all parties without exception, led by those remaining covered by the Security Council resolution.

He pointed out that the demands and offers were not subject to any discrimination or selection at all, and included everyone, including the military leader Faisal Rajab, the politician Muhammad Qahtan, and all the detainees and kidnapped politicians, academics, media professionals, and prisoners from all fronts, including the “Hajour” fronts in Hajjah Governorate.

He announced that in the last round of negotiations, it was agreed to release the four journalists sentenced to death, in addition to more than 22 other courts, in addition to Major General Mahmoud Al-Subaihi, the former Minister of Defense, Major General Nasser Mansour, brother of former President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, Afash Tariq and Muhammad Saleh, the son and brother of a member of the Leadership Council. Presidential Council Brigadier General Tariq Saleh.

And in late March 2022, the Yemeni government signed an agreement with the Houthis under the auspices of the United Nations, to exchange more than 2,200 prisoners from both sides, but the process of their release faltered amid accusations of the Houthi group of obstructing it.

During consultations in Sweden in 2018, the two parties presented lists of more than 15,000 prisoners, detainees and abductees.