MEP Wallace: The EU has created a colonial trap for Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has created a colonial trap for Ukraine. This was stated by Member of the European Parliament Mick Wallace on his page in X (formerly Twitter).

“We are creating a colonial debt trap for Ukraine, contributing to the destruction of the state,” the deputy wrote.

Wallace added that European countries spent billions to provoke the conflict, which killed a huge number of people.

Earlier, the Financial Times warned that the fears of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the cessation of support for the republic from the United States and the European Union may come true. Kyiv is worried that the issue of support for Kyiv from the US and the EU “has become a political bargaining chip.”