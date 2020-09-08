Maria Kolesnikova, member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition, was detained on the border with Ukraine, studies RIA News, referring to the knowledge of the state tv of Belarus.

Earlier, the official consultant of the Belarusian border committee Anton Bychkovsky informed agencythat Kolesnikova and two different members of the council, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, went via registration on the Aleksandrovka checkpoint, after which they departed in the direction of Ukraine.

We’ll remind, on the eve of the Constitutional Court docket reported that three of its representatives, together with Kolesnikov, don’t get in contact.

Within the Belarusian Ministry of Inside Affairs said that that they had no details about the detention of oppositionists.

It was additionally reported that Kolesnikova’s family intend to contact the police with an announcement about her disappearance. As well as, the members of the Constitutional Court docket ready an attraction to the Belarusian authorities demanding the discharge of opposition representatives, in addition to giving ensures of a free return to the nation of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.