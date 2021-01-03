The delivery process in London ends on Monday. Frank Heinrich (CDU) would have liked the federal government to stand up for Julian Assange.

taz: Mr. Heinrich, on Monday a court in London will decide whether Julian Assange will be extradited to the USA. How is it going?

Frank Heinrich: Well If I put aside all hopes and feelings, I will assume that an extradition decision will be made. Just keep pulling the dashed line of what has happened in recent years. Then it boils down to that.

It sounds like they would agree with Nils Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture. He criticizes the fact that the procedure violates fundamental principles of the rule of law.

Very early on he suspected that the procedure was not based on the rule of law and that psychological torture was being used. These are also the reasons why I and other members of the Bundestag spoke out in favor of Mr Assange’s freedom. As MEPs, we cannot presume to replace the judiciary. Ultimately, there is a separation of powers. But we also see the rule of law violated.

56, has sat for the CDU in the Bundestag since 2009 and is a member of the Human Rights Committee. In December he founded the working group “Freedom for Julian Assange” with MPs from other parties.

For example?

It starts with the principle of “open justice”. Normally the public should be involved in procedures to ensure transparency. As far as I know, this basis was not given, although that is all the more imperative in a procedure with such a great interest in global politics.

If the court actually approves the extradition, how do you see things going next?

First, there is the small hope that Mr Biden, some even say Mr Trump, could hold out the prospect of a pardon.

How likely do you think that is?

I like numbers: 5 percent? It would send an international signal against the persecution of unwelcome journalists. I don’t think Trump would do that, but rather a Mr. Biden. But I have little hope of that either.

And secondly?

No matter how it turns out on Monday: The losing party will appeal. In the end, an action could be taken at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). It is quite possible that the case will be treated there on a level that comes much closer to the ideas of Mr. Melzer and others.

The federal government has so far been very cautious about the Assange case. She says she trusts the UK judiciary and does not want to comment on the process. Is that correct?

There are two souls in my chest. I know about the legally required neutrality. But I would have liked one or the other diplomatic statement. Since Mr. Assange has also worked with German media, there is a German interest in the case. And if you keep emphasizing the credibility of the European Community as an advocate for human rights, I would have wished that the voice of the lawyer was stronger at one point or another.

There are not many Assange advocates in your party besides you. For example, the petition that Günter Wallraff started a year ago for Assange’s release was signed by dozens of celebrities. But only Peter Gauweiler from the Union was there. Why is that?

We see ourselves as a party based on the rule of law and, apart from the lawyers and human rights activists who are familiar with the subtleties, do not want to intervene – especially since we still see England as a role model. I can understand that well. But in the past year and a half, Mr Assange’s humanitarian situation has deteriorated, so there is now a need to respond. I can imagine that one or the other thinks differently now.

And what reaction did you get after you and MPs from other parties campaigned for Assange’s release in December?

I was not criticized from my own party, although it is said again and again that you get pressure with something like that. Outside of the party, from Assange’s supporters and also from my constituency of Chemnitz, I received letters that said: “Thank you. It’s great that someone does that. ”I don’t get that often with other topics. Usually we get rather small finger feedback.